100 years ago
Lewis W. Green of Chiloquin, Oregon, after a thrilling fight with two footpads who robbed him of his wallet and bank book led the police and a crowd of citizens in a long chase through the the down town district of San Francisco early today, resulting in the final capture of the thugs.
Green’s wallet contains $110 and his bank book were found upon of the men, who gave his name as Harry Solo. Green’s watch, which had been thrown away by the robber in flight, was found later.
The robber was arrested at a Kearny Street hotel. He gave his name as Serafino Ceres.
Green was roughly handled and choked by the bandit pair Burt was not seriously injured.
The Evening Herald, January 31, 1921
50 years ago
Sen. Henry D. Boivin will leave Monday for Washington, D.C to confer with White House and Pentagon officials over the future of Kingsley Field.
There have been persistent reports in recent weeks Defense Department cutbacks will hit the airfield located near Klamath Falls, but there have been no official announcements. The future of the field is expected to be indicated when President Nixon unveils his budget Thursday.
Bolvin will be the personal representative of Gov. Tom McCall whose office said today that it had received assurances from the White House “that Kingsley absolutely will not be closed.”
Rep. Wendell Wyatt said,” The status of Kingsley has been a carefully guarded secret.”
Sen. Bob Packwood office Monday said White House aides told him no decision on Kingsley had been made.
“Gov. McCall has been in direct contact with the White House and Vice President Spiro Agnew, resisting any closure activity at Kingsley,” McCall’s office said.
The Herald and News, January 27, 1971
25 years ago
Amy Beeson was looking out her kitchen window of a friend’s house Sunday evening when she saw the roof of Valhalla Court, the Mazama High School gymnasium—collapse.
“It just fell,” she said. “I say the tip of the roof cave in and then the fire alarms went off.”
The 30-year old gymnasium’s roof collapsed about 5:40 p.m., caving out the north wall and blowing debris, wood and bricks more than 100 feet into the neighboring football field. No one was in the building at the time.
About 13 inches of snow was on the roof, well below the structures capacity, officials said.
A civil engineer called to the scene said a beam cracked Saturday and today the danger may not be over.
Engineer Richard Zbinden, Klamath Falls, said the gym’s south wall, which hangs over a portion of the school building, is in “great distress” and the east wall also may collapse.
The roof’s problems started Saturday when Mazama janitor Dave Buster saw wood chips on the gym floor. He saw a beam near the west wall crack, splitting the wood horizontally and separating it about eight inches.
School officials called in Zbinden. About noon Sunday, a second beam cracked. At that time officials vacated and closed the building.
The Herald and News, January 29, 1996
10 years ago
A Chiloquin man who bought lottery tickets weekly won a $1.6 million jackpot last month.
Oregon Lottery officials will present Melita’s Motel-Restaurant and Lounge in Chiloquin with the $16,000 prize today for selling a winning Megabucks ticket to Cameron Richey in December.
Richey bought the ticket late last year, and in the Dec. 18 Oregon Lottery drawing his Megabucks numbers were called.
Richey claimed the prize in January. Attempts to reach him have gone unanswered.
Aaron Crume, manager of Melita’s, said the business was thrilled when it found out Richey won the prize.
“It’s wonderful,” Crume said. “It’s very exciting and we are all very happy that the prize went to a local.”
The Herald and News, January, 27, 2011