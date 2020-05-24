100 years ago
Mrs. P. E. Hannon is confined to her home at the Enterprise Ranch by injuries received late Monday night when the buggy in which she was riding with her son, Murray Hannon, was run down by an automobile owned by McKendree & Call and reported to have been driven by Scott McKendree.
The accident occurred on Sixth street while Mrs. Hannon was driving home from town. She asserts that she was on the proper side of the road and that the machine, approaching from the other direction, was on the wrong side when it smashed headlong into her rig.
The horse was thrown down and Mrs. Hannon was thrown from the buggy beneath the struggling animal. Between the fall and the struggles of the horse she was badly bruised and lacerated but, considering the nature of the accident, is fortunate to have escaped without serious or even fatal injuries.
The driver of the automobile stopped but, in the excitement, either gave a wrong name or his name was misunderstood, and officers were busy yesterday before finally succeeding in locating and identifying the auto.
- Evening Herald, May 26, 1920
50 years ago
Klamath County’s new Highway 97 tourist information center and rest area just south of Midland already is an impressive site in its early development, and will be ready to serve state visitors June 1 from a temporary headquarters in a trailer.
William (Red) Reynolds in charge of similar centers for the Tourist Information Division, State Highway Department, was in Klamath Falls last Wednesday and Thursday contacting persons to operate the center. He interviewed 12 women. Two will be hired. One will be named supervisor.
The two will keep it open seven days a week, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., from June 1 through Labor Day, according to Reynolds. They will have to work staggered schedules.
The two center employees will be able to answer tourists’ questions about the state, and will have a supply of literature available, just as similar centers at or near Ashland, Astoria, Portland and Salem, Reynolds said.
- Herald and News, May 24, 1970
25 years ago
Not even the fence around the Klamath County Courthouse could contain the memories.
A large crowd gathered at the courthouse shaft late Monday morning for the traditional Memorial Day service honoring members of the U.S. armed forces who died in wars.
“Today we salute them all,” emphasized Lt. Col. Mark Doolittle, from the Kingsley Field-based Oregon Air National Guard 114th Fighter Squadron.
During his brief remarks, Doolittle told three stories of combat, including the heroics of Sgt. Mike Fitzpatrick, a marine from Klamath Falls who was shot in the leg during intense combat in Vietnam.
Doolittle’s talk was punctuated by a flyover of two Oregon Air National Guard F-16s, which were busy Monday doing other flyovers at Alturas, Lakeview and other area cities.
Although a gate was opened into the shaft area, where the traditional wreaths were again placed, the crowd was large enough that several watched from outside the gate. The courthouse and its grounds have been closed for safety reasons since the September 1993 earthquake.
Monday’s ceremonies were hosted by Veterans of Foreign Wars.
- Herald and News, May 30, 1995
10 years ago
Five new exhibits for children – and maybe even adults – to enjoy will be coming to the Children’s Museum of Klamath Falls in June.
The exhibits will be open to the public on Thursday, June 3, and will give patrons an opportunity to explore science, engineering and technology in a fresh and interactive way.
The new museum pieces are being designed, built and donated by 11 mechanical engineering students from Oregon Institute of Technology.
“The idea behind the project is to utilize our students to building things that are useful to the community,” said John Culler, OIT associate professor and project adviser.
The pulley exhibit is being created by OIT students Jason Green and Shawn Smith, and will provide a way for children to learn about engineering – see how pulleys work and gain an understanding of when and why pulleys were invented.
The wind tunnel exhibit, designed by OIT students Will Bennett and Wesley Hutchinson, will consist of a fan that blows air up through a tube. Children will be able to create models and insert them into the wind tunnel to see how their creations react to different types of pressure.
OIT students Sean Wilbur and Aleksander Adamtsev are creating an exhibit to educate children on physicist Gustav Kirchhoff’s voltage law. The law states that voltage around a closed loop must be equal to zero.
The Roman arch exhibit will consist of wooden blocks that patrons can put together like a puzzle.
OIT students Joe Cragnotti, Charles Dreixter and Stephen Krause are creating the exhibit to help teach about the mechanics of arches, their use and history.
Designed by Alex Mitchell and Evan Roberts, the wire loop game will “give the kids a start on basic electrical theory,” Mitchell said.
- Herald and News, May 25, 2010