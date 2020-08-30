100 years ago
The committee in charge of the Labor day celebration to be held next Monday reports that its preliminary work has been completed, and an intensive week’s work remains to be done.
Every business establishment in the city has signified its intention of closing on the holiday, and, as Labor day follows Sunday, all persons are reminded to do their shopping on Saturday in preparation for two holidays.
Tentative plans include a parade of all affiliated unions, commencing promptly at 10 a.m., from Main and Spring streets, adjacent to the Big Basin Lumber company plant.
Two big special events are listed and great rivalry has already manifested itself. A log-sawing contest will attract a number of woodsmen who claim to “wield a wicket saw,” and the prizes offered will undoubtedly evoke keen competition. The tug-of-war, the main event of the day, will be bitterly contested. Last Labor day, the fortunes of war went against the carpenters’ union, which has since greatly augmented its membership, and the carpenters swear a mighty oath to “bring home the bacon” this year, wiping out the stigma of past defeat. But the timber-workers, who oppose the carpenters in this year’s tug, have ideas of their own, and are saying nothing, and sawing wood, (no pun intended).
- Evening Herald, August 30, 1920
50 years ago
This area’s recreational advantages are stressed in an Oregon State Fair exhibit.
The Klamath County Chamber of Commerce, as it does yearly, has prepared the exhibit.
Member Warren Parr has built a pedestal-type platform to hold the three sections of the principal portion of the exhibit. A scale model of the proposed Pelican Butte ski area, built by member Bob Kent, dominates the middle section. Recreational photos are in other sections.
A large mural, following the recreational theme, and painted by Deanna Carr, chamber summer informational secretary and a University of Oregon graphic arts major, enhances the exhibit.
Miss Carr took her painting to the Salem fairgrounds Thursday. Member Eldon Alt also was there during the day to prepare the exhibit. Danni Willy, Altamont Junior High School physical education teacher, accompanied Miss Carr to assist hanging the painting.
- Herald and News, August 31, 1970
25 years ago
Demolition of the earthquake-damaged Klamath County courthouse and three other downtown county buildings could begin within a few weeks, county commission Chairman Clif McMillan said Tuesday.
Commissioners will sign an order Tuesday authorizing the demolition, and the county’s public works department has already been authorized to draw up contracts and prepare to seek bids for the work, McMillan said.
His comments came during the commissioners’ work session Tuesday that included a report from Stephen Fulton, chairman of a citizen task force appointed to study the courthouse issue.
The task force recommended razing the buildings and constructing a new courthouse, as well as a separate office building for county departments.
“Despite a lack of resolution over the question of funds from (the Federal Emergency Management Administration), we plan to proceed with construction of a courthouse and an administrative building,” McMillan said.
“To facilitate the construction, we’ll borrow money from the road fund.”
The county’s road fund and road reserve fund stand at some $30 million, thanks to payments from the federal government that resulted from the sale of bonds.
However, federal law stipulates that 75 percent of timber receipts must be spent on road construction and maintenance programs. As a result, money borrowed from the road fund must be repaid to that fund within one year.
McMillan said the county will pursue negotiations with FEMA, and if necessary, seek voter approval for a serial tax levy or secure the rest of the necessary funds through the sale of bonds.
The county courthouse and the three other buildings were damaged in a series of earthquakes that began September 20, 1993.
- Herald and News, August 30, 1995
10 years ago
Despite an unseasonably cool evening, hundreds of people flocked to Moore Park Sunday to listen to an outdoor performance by the Klamath Symphony. It was sponsored by the Herald and News.
Conductor Alfred Beattie said the weather could have proved problematic for the symphony as colder temperatures make the instruments sound sharper and can crack the wooden instruments. The group played well and the concert was very successful, he said.
Beattie, who has been with the symphony for nearly a year and was conducting his first concert in the park, joked with the audience and his musicians throughout the show and encouraged the audience to sing along with one of the songs. It was nice, he said, to be able to perform in a relaxed and informal atmosphere.
“We’re not world-class – yet – but we’re out here having a good time,” he said about the all-volunteer symphony.
Steve Goodman, a Dorris resident, traveled to Klamath Falls just for the symphony’s concert, like he does every year. He has not missed one yet.
“It’s fun for the kids; they can run all around and play and still hear the music,” said Stephanie Johnson. Her daughter Kelsey played the violin in the concert while her other children played in the field behind the audience.
- Herald and News, August 31, 2010