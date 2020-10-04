100 years ago
John Pieta, who was hailed before Judge A. L. Leavitt yesterday and assessed $5 for puncturing the liquor law and filling his system with the stuff which leaked through the puncture, continued his exploits by getting into an altercation with William Girsch this morning, eventually crowning Friend Girsch with a horseshoe. The affair happened near the Crater Cafe. Girsch resented the method used by Pieta in crowning him, and was up to the point of swearing out a warrant which would entitle Pieta to another trip to Judge Leavitt’s office but friends dissuaded him and Pieta was permitted to go in peace, after a friend of Girsch had chased him for almost seven blocks. Girsch has his weather eye open for another assault, and asserts that he is unalterably opposed to another coronation.
Patrolman Wynn, attracted by the excitement, bolted past Underwood’s Pharmacy just in time to run into a man wearing a nice light suit of clothes and who carried something that had all the earmarks of a bottle of ink, and which splattered copiously and indiscriminately over said suit. The patrolman untangled himself, and diplomatically extricated his person from a situation that was labeled trouble in big letters. By this time Pieta was half way into the next county, and the dignity of the law having been gloriously upheld, the patrolman rested.
The Evening Herald, October 5, 1920
50 years ago
It was Dec. 3, 1945, when a Navy Hellcat Fighter disappeared over Klamath County in the Crater Lake area. The plane was part of a flight from Pasco, Wash. to Brown Field near San Diego, Calif. Bad weather hampered the flight and the planes had to land at various airports in Oregon. Ens. Frank R. Lopo, at the time 22 years old, from Newark, N.J., never reached an airfield. This week naval authorities officially identified a skull found in Crater Lake National Park as that of Ensign Lopo.
Another former ensign, Les Farrell, of Medford, recalled that he heard the last radio message from the troubled pilot. Farrell, retired from the Navy with a rank of commander, said he landed in North Bend. Although he heard the call, he did not know his name.
The plane wreck had been found earlier, but it was only in August that the skeleton remains were found by a park employee. When the skull was found, a team of Naval investigators came, identified the wreckage, and took the remains to Norfolk, Va. It was identified by dental structure. So, after 25 years, Ensign Lupo has been interred and his family knows what became of their son.
The Herald and News, October 1, 1970
25 years ago
French-fry makers in Washington are having a heyday, and that’s good news for Klamath Basin potato farmers. Farmers here don’t raise their potatoes for making French-fries. Instead, they sell their spuds as fresh produce to supermarkets, restaurants and schools. But when the frozen food companies start buying potatoes in Washington and Idaho, competition in fresh markets all along the West Coast is reduced. That means more money for local spud growers, who are just getting started digging.
“It’s a pretty bullish market out there,” said Mike McKoen, president of the Klamath Basin Shippers Association. Processing companies sign contracts to supply most of their raw materiel at a set price. But when demand for frozen potato products is high, or contracted fields suffer yield losses, the processors must buy on the open market.
The Herald and News, October 3, 1995
10 years ago
History will literally come to life Friday and Saturday at the Linkville Pioneer Cemetery in Klamath Falls. The Klamath County Museum is hosting its fourth annual “Night at the Cemetery” event, designed to heighten Klamath Falls residents’ knowledge of the cemetery’s rich history. For two days, guests will be led through the cemetery by a “spirit guide,” who will introduce attendees to a variety of actors portraying notable deceased members of the community buried in the cemetery. Todd Kepple, manager of the Klamath County Museum, said the event is as much a hit with the community as it is with the actors.
“It’s probably our most popular event that we do all year,” Kepple said. “It’s a fun and rewarding way to perform living history.” Tales to be told: Col. Matthew Wilkins, Dr. George Wright, Della Lee, Stella Myers, Mildred Hicks, and George Anderson.
The Herald and News, October 3, 2010