100 years ago
A case of smallpox had developed at Fort Klamath and the hotel is quarantined. The patient is the young daughter of a family that recently came from Corvallis. Dr. George Merryman, county physician, stated today that knew of no other cases which disposes of the rumor that the town of Fort Klamath is quarantined.
Dr. Soule went to Fort Klamath to look the situation over and vaccinated exposed persons. The agency physician had been attending the smallpox patient but was taken ill with influenza and incapacitated.
The Evening Herald, January 12, 1921
50 years ago
Roosters crow, that is a fact. It is a fallacy that roosters only crow when the sun comes up. It is a fact that roosters crow anytime they feel like it, regardless of the time of day.
And so it happened Sunday that Klamath Falls police received a call from an irate citizen who complained about a neighbors’ rooster. Seems that the roosters was one of those who lets out a whoop any time.
This, in turn, kept the neighbor from his well earned sleep.
Enter the police. There is a city ordinance which states that Klamath Falls cannot be the home for roosters.
The police must act within the existing laws and have no choice but to inform the rooster’s owner to get rid of the foul fowl.
Getting rid of a roosters does not mean a loss, of coarse. Depending on the bird’s age, the proper place for him is the stewing pot or the frying pan.
But what about the chickens? There’s no law that prohibits chickens in the city.
And while the neighbor will probably get his sleep when the rooster is gone, will the chickens still be content?
The Herald and News, January 12, 1971
25 years ago
The sight of a bald eagle in flight is a thrill for most people.
On Friday, it was sheer delight for John and Terri Mander.
The Manders released a female bald eagle they had nursed back to health after it was found injured and flightless in an irrigation canal. The fully grown bird had apparently struck a barbed-wire fence.
“She had some punctures under her wing, and she had some soft tissue or bruising,” said John Mander.
The bird, found in early December was given to the Manders for special care. Terri Mander is one of only two people in the Klamath Basin that hold a federal license to rehabilitate animals protected under the Endangered Species Act.
About a week ago, the 13 pound eagle with a wingspan of more than 6 feet was turned loose inside a flight pen at the Miller Island Wildlife Area, then recaptured for release to the wild Friday.
Since rehabilitated birds aren’t banded, the Manders will never know how long the bird lives, or where it might go.
“It’s four weeks of day-and-night attention, followed by five seconds of ‘There she goes,’” mused John Mander.
The Herald and News, January 7, 1996
10 years ago
Fire destroyed a 100-year-old schoolhouse Tuesday morning east of Klamath Falls that has served as an architecture studio, and most recently, a Unitarian church.
Deputy Fire Marshal Scott Rice of Klamath County Fire District 1 said the building, on Highway 140 near Shield Crest Golf Course, was a total loss.
Investigators as of late Tuesday hadn’t determined what caused the blaze.
Phil Studenberg, programming director for the church, said church leaders haven’t determined where the future services will be offered, but they may be at a member’s home.
The building started as the one-room Pine Grove School when it opened in 1910.
Another room was added before architect Sheldon Brumbaugh purchased the school in the 1940s and turned it into a studio, adding a brick fireplace, balcony, and exterior deck and reflecting pond.
The Unitarian church purchased the building and grounds from Brumbaugh’s widow in 1960.
The Herald and News, January 5, 2011