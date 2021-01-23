100 years ago
An open air garage, just like those being successfully operated in many of the largest cities on the coast, is being planned by Fred Garich, who has leased the space between the Central Hotel and Hector’s stores on Main Street, between Eighth and Ninth Streets, from Charles Riley, and he expects to be ready to cater to the auto buying public as soon as weather breaks this spring.
Mr. Garich will buy and sell cars. He believes the field is wide and fertile for such business, and his is going to eschew repairing, car cleaning, and things like that. Board enclosures, set 12 feet from the sidewalk, carrying signs telling the nature of the business, will be placed on the Main Street side of the garage. A wire fence will enclose the remainder of it, and there will be a main entrance on Main Street.
The garages are immensely popular in other places. The possess no covering, and require no flooring of any kind-just a well leveled lot- that is all that is necessary. Early spring will find Mr. Garich immersed in the business.
Mr. Garich will be the sole proprietor.
The Evening Herald, January 25, 1921
50 years ago
Tenants of the Alpha Apartments, 630 Pine Street, had a realistic fire drill Sunday morning about 7 o’clock that caught most in bed. Many had to leave the building in their robes.
“Because it was Sunday, I was still in bed when the inter-building phone began buzzing,” said Mrs. Alberta Himelwright, manager.
“The halls were filled with smoke and I went from door to door in my robe and slippers warning people to get up and get out,” she added.
The fire started in a roll of carpet in the lobby next to the Pine Street entrance. Is has still not be determined how it caught fire.
Paperboy Ricky Wencl had been in the building about 6 o’clock delivering papers. He told firemen he smelled what he thought was cigar smoke.
Mrs. Himelwright noted that the building has a fire alarm system, but she felt it was better to knock on doors rather than breaking the glass that would set off the alarm, and possible panic.
“The people in most cases were calm. Some of those on the top floor used the fire escape.
The Herald and News, January 26, 1971
25 years ago
Winter walloped the Klamath Basin again today, dumping snow through the region and promising to keep the white stuff coming through the weekend.
Klamath Falls was expected to see 6 inches of new snow tonight with more on the way this weekend.
Scattered rain and snow was expected Saturday and Sunday.
By 10 a.m. today, 3 inches of new snow was reported at the Klamath Falls Airport.
This morning’s storm put road crews back to work clearing streets already clogged with snow from Tuesday’s storm. (Jan. 18)
It was a day for snowball fights and skidding cars. Snowboards and shoveling. Sleds and snowplows.
Snow. Snow. Snow.
Eleven inches of it fell Thursday in Klamath Falls adding to six inches left over from the last storm.
Most schools were open as usual today.
Another storm is expected to bring more snow by Saturday afternoon. Reports of snow in the area included Lakeview, 12 inches, Bly, 11 inches, Sprague River 12 inches, and 13 inches at Crater Lake. (Jan. 19)
Almost three inches of new snow received over the weekend made this the snowiest January on record.
The monthly total was 39.7 inches. That broke the old record of 38.1 inches in January, 1950. (Jan. 29)
The Herald and News, January 19, 1996
10 years ago
You could say Oregon Institute of Technology’s computer software program just got the green light.
OIT’s computer software engineering students will help design software for Portland-based Green Lite Motors’ motorcycle-sized, hybrid-electric vehicle’s drive system components. They will spend the next year working on the project.
“When the driver puts on some throttle, our system decides, electric, internal combustion or combination of both to get the highest fuel efficiency out of the system,” says Jim Long, OIT associate professor of computer system and engineering.
Long and mechanical engineering professor Hugh Currie were having problems getting their motors to work right because of their size. Then Long met Green Lite Motors CEO Tim Miller.
“Tim’s just has the perfect platform vehicle for the project,” Long said. “This is a smaller vehicle. The mechanics will be easier to deal with. Green Lite’s vehicle is in the prototype phase.
The Herald and News, January 25, 2011