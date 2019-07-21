100 years ago
“Gosh! Man, what have you people been doing here?” was the way W.K. Brown put it up to a Herald man yesterday when he met him on the street for the first time in 10 years.
There are thousands now here who do not know who “Bill” Brown is, but at one time he was by far the biggest factor in the affairs of Klamath County that it ever had. With his partner, C.W. Hawkins, he came here for the purpose of placing the Klamath Valley under a comprehensive irrigation system. They were the forerunners of the Reclamation Service, that iridescent dream that was to do so much and accomplished so little for Klamath County. When this firm of Brown and Hawkins came here it offered, and in a large number of cases had contracted, to place the water on the land for $1.25 an acre per year. Brown, who is one of the ablest engineers on the coast, laid out the system, and started work on a tunnel from the Upper Lake, which if it had been completed by the Reclamation Service would have brought under irrigation several thousand acres that are today above the present main canal.
After the work had progressed to a considerable degree and the firm had expended upwards of $200,000, the Reclamation Service appeared on the scene. The tocsin was sounded and the farmers were gathered from the four corners of the county and were told that if their good and grand old Uncle Samuel were permitted to come in here, he would put the water on their land for not to exceed $20 an acre, and they would have 10 years in which to pay back the money without interest; that the maintenance charge would not exceed 25 cents an acre; that he would reclaim 250,000 acres of land and make the marsh land that surrounded the city bloom and blossom until it would support a great population, and — well, they sold them the brick. Some of the enthusiasts were ready to hang Brown and Hawkins because they didn’t take to the woods and let the Reclamation have all of their rights and interest for nothing. In the meantime Brown and Hawkins offered to build the system and sell it to the people for $15 an acre, but the people could not hear anything but the siren call of the government officials. Finally an agreement was reached whereby the Reclamation Service acquired their rights, and Brown and Hawkins shook the dust of Klamath County from off their feet.
— Evening Herald, July 23, 1919
50 years ago
Sunday night an estimated 500 million Earthmen watched two of their number set foot on the moon.
The reactions of the citizens of Klamath Falls, Earth, were typical.
A store clerk said, “I think it’s … the most wonderful thing that’s ever happened. I just felt chills run down my back when … that leg came down off that ladder and onto the moon.”
“I was overcome with emotion …. If I had been alone, I would have wept,” said the Methodist minister.
It was a “heavy trip” for all, as the hippies say. If there were enough rockets, the people of Klamath Falls might be seeing more of their neighbors than they might expect leave for a trip to the moon.
“It’s a pretty fine thing,” said David Montgomery, 5676 Delaware St. “Yeah, I’d like to go myself — I really would …. This is really the first time I even thought I’d like to be where they are.”
Other Earthmen, however, said they felt better just to sit back and watch it all happen. “I’d like to know what it’s good for,” pointed out Bob Hall, Winema Hotel. “I really think it’s quite remarkable, but I’m quite comfortable down here.”
Bev Biss, 14, summed the flight up in the economical language of the young – “Neat!”
— Herald and News, July 21, 1969
25 years ago
How hot is it?
It’s so hot, construction crews in Klamath Falls are adding ice to their concrete mix.
And that’s no joke.
“Whenever it gets above 90, we either have to stop pouring or add ice to the mud,” said Robert Fletcher, a construction foreman on the Highway 97 bridge over the Klamath River.
“We’ll start pouring anywhere from 12 a.m. to 4 a.m. to beat the heat.”
Near-record temperatures have kept local residents sweltering for more than a week.
— Herald and News, July 21, 1994
10 years ago
The U.S. Senate on Tuesday voted against spending $1.75 billion on additional F-22 fighter planes, a jet that could possibly replace the F-15 fighter planes at Kingsley Field.
Supporters of the additional funding said cutting the extra planes from the nation’s defense budget would endanger national security, as well as jobs in the aerospace industry.
Lawmakers who voted to cut the funding, including U.S. Sens. Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden, both D-Ore., said the F-22 is increasingly obsolete, expensive and not even desired by military leaders.
— Herald and News, July 22, 2009