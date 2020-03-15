100 years ago
The St. Patrick’s Day ball, an annual affair in Merrill in honor of the day, was a marked success, being largely attended both by residents of Merrill and vicinity, as well as by a number of visitors from Klamath Falls.
During the day, a detail of U. S. army recruiting officers gave an interesting exhibition with Browning Machine guns which in a measure compensated visitors for a postponement of the Rodeo.
- Evening Herald, March 19, 1920
50 years ago
National Farmers Organization potato growers in the Klamath basin said today they will meet with representatives of the shippers’ organization late today or early Wednesday in a final effort to effect contracts on the 1969 crop.
If no contracts are signed, they will join Washington and Idaho growers in a “potato bake,” spokesmen said.
Today NFO members were “loading up spuds” either for delivery to potato shippers or to a site for burning. Officials said they expected to have 7,500 to 10,000 sacks loaded by Wednesday.
The NFO some three weeks ago forced temporary closure of potato packing sheds in the Basin in an effort to force up prices and secure contracts. Net price to growers for U.S. No. 1s was reported at $3 to $3.10 per hundredweight today by the Federal-State Market News; considerably lower than the $3.50 per cwt. target price of NFO.
The shed closure sent packing shed employees to State Employment Office and labor union officials to investigate possible benefits due, and today unionization of packing shed employees seemed assured.
J. S. George, secretary-treasurer of the local Teamsters Union, said a majority of the some 450 packing shed employees have signed applications for union membership.
- Herald and News, March 16, 1970
25 years ago
“I’m Czech and my husband is Hungarian, but tomorrow on Saint Patrick’s Day, we’re Irish,” boasted Merrill resident Julie Bensie.
She and hundreds more Irish and Irish-for-a-day will be at Murphy’s Club in Merrill today. Since the 1930s, Murphy’s has been one of Klamath County’s focal points for the celebration of Ireland’s patron saint.
Murphy’s owner Mary Ann Young and staff began cooking Thursday night in preparation for their biggest day of the year. “True to the old county tradition, we boil everything but the bread,” said Young, 36.
Tulelake’s Cliff Grove prepared the corn pork. Young and cooks Marie Butler and Kathy Byers readied the cabbage, potatoes, rutabagas, carrots and green bread. Horseradish and green jelly accompany the corn pork and cabbage as condiments.
The traditional festive feast began late this morning and goes through this evening.
“Sometimes we get so crowded, you couldn’t even squeeze in a leprechaun,” said Bensie, 62, who helps wait tables this one day out of the year.
The club’s founder and namesake, Ben Murphy, never wore green on Saint Patrick’s Day. “Dad said he didn’t need to,” said Kathleen Biggs, Lost River High School’s home economics teacher. “He said all he had to do was open his mouth and they knew he was from Ireland.”
- Herald and News, March 17, 1995
10 years ago
For some, the attraction will be climbing a wall or hitting a bulls-eye with a bow and arrow.
For others, it will be a chance to test their fly-casting skills, check out the latest sporting equipment or learn about training working dogs, knife sharpening and woodworking.
The place to learn or get a taste of outdoor activities will be the Klamath County Fairgrounds April 17 and 18 at the annual Klamath Sportsmens Show, a fundraising activity for the Bill Scholtes Klamath Sportsmans Park west of Keno.
“Why we all work our butts off is to keep the park going,” said Mike Monciardini, a member of the Jefferson State Shooting Association and long-time sportsmans park supporter.
“If we don’t improve, it will fall to the wayside,” Monciardini said.
Next month’s show serves two purposes.
For those attending, it’s a chance to get psyched for spring and summer activities, whether favored pastimes are fishing, boating, riding dirt bikes or quads, hunting or flying model airplanes.
For those involved with Sportsmans Park, it’s a chance to raise money to help pay off the remaining $38,000 of a loan from Klamath County to buy the park and pay for ongoing park improvements.
Last year’s show drew 3,300 people and raised about $18,000 in entrance fees, booth rentals and food concessions. With the stuttering economy, Monciardini and others would be delighted with a repeat performance.
Boats of all sizes, from cabin cruisers up to 30-feet to fishing boats, always are attractions. So are displays of off-road vehicles and quads, including “toy trailers,” the name for trailers designed to haul sportsmen’s gear and “toys,” like motorcycles and four-wheelers.
Several of the member associations – the Jefferson State Shooting Association, Klamath Cowboys, Kingsley Bowmen, Klamath Basin Off Highway Vehicle Club, Southern Oregon Dirt Bikes and Sporting Clays – will have booths, examples of their “toys” or show videos of their activities.
- Herald and News, March 20, 2010