100 years ago
Telephone communication between Klamath Falls and the east was formally established yesterday, when a conversation was carried on between Mr. and Mrs. E. J. Murray of this city and Mr. and Mrs. C. H. Lotta of Greensburg, Pennsylvania, 3000 miles away. Mrs. Lotta is Mr. Murray’s sister, and it is about sixteen years since they have conversed with each other.
The event was an unusual one, not only in the lives of the participants, but in the telephone history of the city, as it marks the formal opening of telephonic communication between Klamath Falls and points in the east, an achievement only dreamed of and by most people thought impossible until recently.
The conversation was between Mr. Murray and Mrs. Latta, and he experienced no difficulty whatever in hearing her. At times the conversation could be heard as distinctly as if it was being carried on between points in the city.
One of the chief factors in the consummation of trans-continental conversation is a sound amplifier that increases the volume of the sound waves. These amplifiers are located at various points along the long distance line, and the operator listens in until the proper adjustment is secured and then the line is closed.
The Evening Herald, March 7, 1921
50 years ago
Klamath County Board of Commissioners have discovered that the county is not covered by insurance in case of damages arising from incidents at the chemical dump at Merrill.
The board is concerned that persons or animals in the dump’s vicinity could become victims of chemical poisoning and the county would be liable for damages.
To clarify the situation the board has written a letter to Lawrence Slater, county insurance advisor.
The letter lists as “contributing factors” to possible damages the fact that the dump site contains 4,000 containers in an enclosed area surrounded by a five-foot chain link fence. The number of containers is between five and 10 percent of the total numbers of containers in the county.
It is added that there is also a small trailer community close in which children and pets are being kept.
“It is feared by the commissions that after a period of “x” number of years that animals or persons could get into the area and become victims of chemical poisoning.”
No insurance coverage for the county is possible in the pesticide storage area.
The county has been stymied in protecting the controversial pesticide dump.
“He tried through Lloyd’s of London and the Pacific Northwest Indemnity Co. which insures the state,” Robert Pyle, chairman of the Klamath County Board of Commissioners, said. “Both told him they were not interested.”
The Herald and News, March 12, 1971
25 years ago
An old park has a new look this week, thanks to a neighborhood effort that included local families and the Jeld-Wen Corporation.
Krause Park, a triangular city park at Hanks and Hawkins Streets in the Harbor Isles area, shed its old play equipment a year ago and has since been graded, irrigated and redecorated.
Bright new playground equipment opened for business Friday and, by Saturday, the tired old park was teeming with local children.
Tabitha Gene, riding double on a new swing set with a friend, yelled her approval. “It’s pretty cool—I been here three times!”
By afternoon some 50 kids had discovered the bright colored toys and each other.
Karen Wendt, who helped spearhead the renovation, said the project originated a few years ago as a summer spruce-up effort.
Mark Wendt Construction and Four Seasons took care of grading the property and installing a sprinkler system. A full-sized basketball courts went in a few months ago and has been heavily used ever since. Jeld-Wen Corp. rose to the occasion, providing funds needed to help with the renovation.
The Herald and News, March 10, 1996
10 years ago
It takes a village to go to Branson—and about $23,000.
Oregon Institute of Technology athletic officials will host an inter-squad game fundraiser at 6 p.m. Saturday to help send the OIT Hustlin’ Owls men’s basketball team to Branson, Mo., for the upcoming NAIA Div. II national tournament.
The game is free, but donations will be accepted and put toward Branson travel expenses.
The event typically brings in about $7,000.
A fundraiser to send the OIT men’s basketball team to the national championships raised almost $11,000, a record.
The Herald and News, March 4, 2011