100 years ago
Opening statements of the opposing sides in the damage suit of George W. Courtwright, rancher, against H.D. Newell and Clarence Vochatzer occupied the day in the circuit court. Plaintiff alleges that his horses were frightened by defendant’s automobile while being driven along the highway near Malin and bolted through a wire fence, injuring several badly.
H. M. Manning is the plaintiff’s attorney. As Mr. Newell, project manager, was on official business for the reclamation service at the time, it is alleged, he is being defended by Austin Flegel and Harry Holgate, reclamation service counsel.
The Evening Herald, April 9, 1921
50 years ago
Seven Klamath Union music students were chosen members of the 1971 All Northwest Band, Orchestra, and Choral Groups. These students met with select musicians from five western states in Boise, Idaho, for six days of practice and a concert. Whiles others were relaxing during spring vacation, Julie Berg, Tony Marostica, Val Beddoe and Sandy Shelby spent the days in rehearsal with Charles Hirt, a professor of music at the University of Southern California. The choral group, composed of 400 students, did a number of religious works and a madrigal selection. The orchestra, in which Don Adkins played, consisted of 200 students conducted by Kurt Frederick, a professor of music at the University of New Mexico. Two saxophone players, David Mitchell and Louise Ganong, were participants in the band which was directed by Walter Welke, a professor of music at the University of Washington. The 250-piece band did five selections including two works by Wagner.
The students were housed with local residents and in addition to their six hours of daily rehearsal, they had the opportunity to hear other groups perform. The climax of the week was the annual Northwest Music Concert, a very impressive event of which a record has been made.
The Herald and News, April 4, 1971
25 years ago
Two Chiloquin men found digging through an old trash dump on the Winema National Forest last Sunday have been charged with stealing archaeological artifacts.
The men have been ordered to appear before a federal magistrate in Medford to answer the charges. If convicted, they could be fined $5,000, sentenced to six months in jail, or both.
The two men were observed by Oregon State police about noon Sunday as they were digging on the Chiloquin Ranger District near Sprague River.
By the time law enforcement officers from the Forest Service arrived at the scene at 1:30 p.m., the two men had stopped digging. But they had in their possession 24 old bottles and other historic items, officials said.
The items were confiscated, and the men cited under the federal regulations that prohibits “removing any prehistoric, historic or archaeological resource, structure, site, artifact, or property” from public lands.
Materials—including trash—that is at least 50 years old and that are of special interest meet the definition of “historic,” officials said.
Elizabeth Buddy, archaeologist for the Winema National Forest, said the items were taken from a site associated with railroad logging that occurred on the district from 1920-1940.
The Herald and News, April 3, 1996
10 years ago
The more than 1,000 vacant homes in the Klamath Falls area are a headache for area real estate officials.
Many of those vacancies are foreclosed properties, which banks can sell for prices about 30 percent cheaper than what a real estate company would sell on an open market.
But the sheer volume is actually a good thing for some local construction workers, who have seen the number of renovation and upkeep projects skyrocket in the past few years.
“It’s great for me,” said Trevor McClung, owner of Trevor McClung Construction LLC. “I get work from all the realtors to fix up the houses.”
New home construction many be absent for the Klamath Basin, but Roy Paddock, an independent contractor who does work around the county, still finds plenty of opportunities.
“I haven’t built a new home in over a year,” Paddock said. “But finding work here and there isn’t a problem.”
He’s finding the same type of work as McClung, doing upkeep work.
The Herald and News, April 1, 2011