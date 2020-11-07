100 years ago
School work commenced yesterday morning in Klamath County’s first Union High School. Classes are being held in the town hall at Malin.
A.W. McComb, graduate of the County High School and of Oregon Agricultural College, is teaching in the new union school, instructing juniors and seniors, while the freshman and sophomore classes are taught at Shasta View by Mrs. West.
There being no other buildings suitable for the high school, arrangements were made to use the stage part of the Malin dance hall and the teacher, assisted by the school board and patrons, has remodeled this room for school purposes. The main floor will be fitted up for a gymnasium.
The new high school is planning for a basketball team that will win the county championship. Six students have already enrolled in the upper classes.
More than half a dozen men contributed their services Sunday, making study tables for the school. The cooperation shown the teacher is very inspiring, according to Mr. McComb, and speaks well for the progressiveness of the community.
Plans are underway for the erection of a stone high school building before next fall.
The Evening Herald, November 9, 1920
50 years ago
A popular and successful football coach from Klamath Falls, Ore., was killed Saturday morning when his auto veered out of control on a highway near Pasco, Washington.
The victim, 22-year old Jim Hancock was enroute to the Whitworth College homecoming celebration at Spokane with his wife Kathy. Mrs. Hancock condition has improved from critical to serious.
The Hancocks had been married only a few weeks. Both attended Whitworth College, where Hancock was a multi-sport athlete, and this was the coach’s first year at Klamath Union. He was an assistant football coach under head coach Tony Arana. He taught sociology. The couple had left Klamath Falls following the KU-Roseburg game Friday night-which KU won 42-20- and had driven all night to attend the festivities at Whitworth.
Washington State Patrol said Hancock was killed instantly. Officers believe he may have fallen asleep at the wheel.
The Herald and News, November 8, 1970
25 years ago
Sometime this basketball season—and Danny Miles hopes it happens quickly—the veteran Oregon Tech mentor will reach quite a (Miles)tone.
As he enters his 25th season at OIT, Miles is only five wins from 500.
Think about that, 495 wins in 24 seasons, and average of 20.6 wins per year. In college basketball, a 20 win season is considered outstanding.
“Actually, I hope it happens right away so we can get on with the season,” adds Miles whose Owls begin the 1995-96 season at 7:30 p.m. Saturday against Warner Pacific.
“I remember driving through Biggs Junction in a hail storm about 20 years ago, wondering how long I wanted to do this,” says Miles. “But, I’ve enjoyed working with the kids.”
The Herald and News, November 8, 1995
10 years ago
When Arnie Iwanick, a member of the Portland-based Evergreen Curling Club, demonstrated how to push out of the starting block, glide and deliver the 42-pound curling stone, it looked so graceful, fluid and easy.
Oops.
The first time the reporter tried it, he most closely resembled a drunken spider on ice as he slipped, tumbled and sprawled on the ice.
Iwanick had cautioned those at the open house, the final of three as part of Klamath Ice Sports 2010-2011 season opening weekend, that they would use previously unknown muscles. He wasn’t kidding. Over the next two hours, many of the 35 or so people found themselves in positions a contortionist would envy.
But before the lessons and follow-up games were over, most of the attendees had propelled the stones down the 94-foot sheet into the bulls-eye target called the house. Before the newly indoctrinated curlers cleared the rink, there were discussions on forming teams.
Curling, one of the biggest draws for TV viewers during last winter’s Olympics, is being added to the ice arena’s repertoire because people of all ages can participate, including those who can’t skate.
The Herald and News, November 11, 2010