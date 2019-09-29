100 years ago
If you need a girl to run your typewriter, superintend your filing cabinet, do general clerical work, cook your meals, sweep your floors, dust your furniture, take care of the baby while you go to the show, or do any other work that a girl can do, call the Klamath County High School, 350.
If you want a boy to check in your store, mow the lawn, run errands, drive your automobile, water your horse while you’re away on a hunting trip, carry in the wood or do any one of the thousand and one jobs that boys can do, call the high school.
To help the boys and girls who have their own educational way to make, an employment association has been formed through co-operation of the high school faculty and student body and is capable of supplying a wide variety of willing and capable help at short notice, announces J.T. Wells, principal of the school.
— Evening Herald, Sept. 29, 1919
50 years ago
It’s autumn, and as aspen trees turn a pumpkin color, the lush green pastures take on a brownish hue, prompting thousands of summer visitors to start their trek south.
The visitors – some 60,000 head of cattle based in California or Nevada primarily – represent nearly $3 million in Klamath County’s economy.
They started arriving in great numbers the first of May and remained for the entire summer. The greatest concentration (about 30,000 head) is in the picturesque Wood River Valley and Klamath Marsh areas, where feed conditions this year were excellent.
The cattle come in by truckloads to graze on the marshlands and the jackpine country of Klamath County. Some are Oregon-owned cattle that went south to graze during the winter months, but a great many are owned by ranchers in Central and Northern California, Lake County, Nevada, even Minnesota.
Land on which they graze – some 30,000 acres – are privately owned, either by the owners of the cattle or by individuals who lease to cattle owners.
Now local feed is waning; California lands offer green pastures.
Ray O. Petersen, county extension agent, uses a rough estimate of 200 pounds of gain for cattle pastured here during the summer season. This is a conservative estimate, he admits, as is the 24 cents a pound value placed on the gain.
“That’s about $48 a head. With 60,000 transient cattle, it adds up to $2,880,000,” Petersen notes.
Gains are expected to surpass the 200 pound mark this year, because feed excelled the 1968 crop.
— Herald and News, Sept. 29, 1969
25 years ago
Friday afternoon.
Rob Ledbetter gets off work and hustles home to get his race car loaded on a trailer for this weekend’s trip. Sometimes he must go to Medford to get the car, and other, more fortunate times, it’s brought over to Klamath Falls by one of his sponsors.
By midnight, if he’s lucky, he and wife Jeri are able to leave. Sometimes the trip they face is relatively short, like the one this weekend to Anderson, Calif. Others are long, such as the journey to Madera, Calif., some 150 miles south of Stockton.
Preliminary races are held Saturday and main races Sunday.
They get home late Sunday night, maybe.
“You have to love it,” says Rob.
Auto racing in Klamath Falls has been quiet since earthquake activity that began a year ago damaged the local racing facility, making it unsafe for people to be in the bleachers.
But that hasn’t stopped a few brave souls, who obviously love auto racing, from continuing their sport.
A few local racers are participating in the Nor-Cal “Best in the West” Tour Series. Ledbetter has his eye on winning Rookie of the Year honors and currently sits in 13th place in the points standings with a couple of weeks left in the season.
— Herald and News, Sept. 29, 1994
10 years ago
Max Baker saw his first movie at the Esquire Theater in Klamath Falls, a Western about cowboys and the open range.
The building at 218 N. Seventh St., now the Ross Ragland Theater and Cultural Center, represents a lot of history during its 69 years in Klamath Falls. Baker’s been part of much of that history, starting when he was a boy, and later during his 12-year career as the Ross Ragland’s box office manager.
Baker recalls the great acts the venue hosted during his working years, local and national.
“It makes you realize there’s talent everywhere and it needs a place to be shown,” he said.
One performer’s visit sticks out in Baker’s mind, specifically his warm up before the show. Baker watched the man practice, impressed with what he saw.
“I thought, ‘Wow, this guy’s just fantastic,’ ” he said. “He had an energy that a true pro needs to have. He had fire.”
The performer is now country music legend Garth Brooks.
Baker considers live venues like the Ross Ragland to be important fixtures in a community. He’s glad to have had such a place as part of his life, from childhood to now.
— Herald and News, Sept. 29, 2009