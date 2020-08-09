100 years ago
Judge D. V. Kuykendall will arise in the morning and part his hair without looking in a mirror, will eat his morning eggs unsalted rather than take any chances on tipping over the salt shaker, will keep carefully away from ladders if he strolls about the streets, and will probably hire a bodyguard of small boys to look out for any stray black cats in the vicinity.
At least that is what certain circuit court attaches assert will be the judicial program for tomorrow. The reason is that it is Friday, the 13th, and incidentally the Judge’s birthday. As the Judge has passed a couple of preceding milestones safely on Friday, the 13th, he expects, with exercise of due discretion, to get safely by.
- Evening Herald, August 12, 1920
50 years ago
They said it couldn’t be done, but Harry Paschke, who hails originally from Minnesota, didn’t believe them.
“We raised corn for silage in Minnesota, and I couldn’t see why it wouldn’t work here,” Paschke said.
And so, the year following the family’s move here in 1964 after a 14-year stint in Ashland, they planted corn. “We got here too late to put in a crop the first year,” the genial farmer added.
Today Paschke and his son, Larry, daily watch progress on their 20 acres of corn which already are about 10 feet high with evenly-spaced kernels of white, succulent corn.
“Everything from here on in is just that much more quality and quantity. The later it stays, the more it hardens and the more and better quality feed we get,” he observed.
The Paschkes last year got 20 tons to the acre and are sure this year’s crop will produce even more. They feed it to their 150 cows and sell most of their alfalfa – thus realizing cheaper feed from corn and gaining additional income from sale of hay.
They planted a seed mixture –a corn and sugarcane cross – obtained from Minnesota at a cost of $15 a bushel for three acres or a total of about $100, and applied 160 pounds of fertilizer on the field. Pashcke compares this with a cost of $12 a bushel per acre for wheat seed.
Last year they irrigated three times and cultivated the same number of times. “You can’t over-water,” Paschke said, so this year irrigation was slightly more frequent.
“The corn froze three times last year, but we still had 12-foot silage,” he reported.
The waving field of corn on Anderson road north of Merrill (long-time residents will remember it as the John Degnan ranch) is a unique scene in Klamath Country farming. And for Harry Paschke, it’s an experiment that has proven itself.
- Herald and News, August 11, 1970
25 years ago
Sometimes projects just have to begin at the beginning.
That’s exactly what six youths from Klamath Lake Employment Training Institute found out Tuesday when they began work on the first of seven murals that will soon decorate downtown Klamath Falls.
Each mural will show a different, important event in the history of Klamath County.
Before the actual painting and even before the grid work could begin, the youths, under the direction of leader Megan Hathaway, had to erect scaffolding.
The murals are the brain-child of Bev Jackson, manager of Favell Museum of Western Art and Indian Artifacts. She thought it would be a good idea to paint murals depicting the history of the Klamath Basin.
With this vision in mind, Jackson went to work. She met with local artists, downtown building owners and other interested individuals to brainstorm ideas.
Chiloquin artist Royce Vance designed the Cavanaugh building mural, depicting the Applegate Trail. This mural is especially important because it will help commemorate the 1996 150th anniversary of the trail.
The youthful crew, Jeremy Patrick, Jeremy Smith, Dustin Kaeding, Seth Herbert, Melissa Collier and Cori McCann, first had to figure out how to construct the scaffolding. Vance played a part in that, too.
Once the mechanics are completed, Vance and the KLETI youth will grid the wall, then begin the actual drawing and painting of the Applegate scene, which includes oxen, people and a huge wagon.
By the end of the day Tuesday, KLETI youth were so enthused about the project that three of them volunteered to come back to work on their own time in the evening.
- Herald and News, August 9, 1995
10 years ago
Hosted viewings of the Perseid Meteor Shower will be available Thursday and Friday evenings in the Klamath Basin.
The viewings will showcase the meteor shower’s peak over the northern hemisphere while broken-off bits of comets, asteroids and meteors disintegrate in the atmosphere and light up the sky.
A viewing hosted by the Klamath Falls City Parks Department will be offered 7 p.m. Thursday at the Moore Park marinas in the open field between the marina playground and Lakeshore Drive, said city parks superintendent Ken Hay.
- Herald and News, August 12, 2010