100 years ago
Klamath Falls was treated to a real metropolitan bargain rush when the Woolworth Store opened this morning. Bargain hunters were on the ground at 6 o’clock to get first place in the rush when the store opened at 8 o’clock. There was the usual jam, the usual minor casualties, and after it was all over the usual satisfaction in the breasts of the buyers.
The Evening Herald, April 30, 1921
50 years ago
Bill Lyon of Pelican School copped the grade school A Class marble-shooting crown yesterday afternoon, defeating Bruce Brink of Mills two straight games and then winning three out of four from J. W. Scoggins of Fairview.
The B League laurels went to Verne Fleet of Fairviews who beat Ronnie Dimmick of Mills two straight and Stanley Zenor of Fremont three in a row.
Gene St. John of Fairview outshot Charlie Gonzales of Pelican two games straight and Sandy James of Mills two straight for the Class C title.
The Herald and News, April 27, 1971
25 years ago
Monte Carlo, New York City, Aspen, Houston, Baltimore, Southern France, Helsinki, and, yep, Klamath Falls.
James DePriest gets around.
DePriest, regarded as “one of the most important American conductors of the day,” travels the world as guest conductor. Between his travels, he’s based in Portland as the Oregon Symphony’s music director, a job he’s held since 1980.
And although his travels take him to some of the worlds cultural centers, including his impressive list this season, he still has a desire to take music to Oregon’s rural communities.
“Touring is very important for the orchestra. We try to do it as often as possible,” said DePriest during a telephone interview. “It gives us the opportunity to fulfill our mission, which is service around the state, not just Portland. The interest and the enthusiasm in the communities in which we play is a regenerative force for the orchestra and the conductor.
DePriest expects the force to be with him for the 7:30 p.m. sold out performance at the Ross Ragland Theater.
“The music that is challenging and varied, and we hope will be enjoyed by our audiences,” the 60 year old DePriest said of the program that will include selections from Bizet, Tchaikovsky and Rossini.
As part of its year-long 100th anniversary celebration, the 86-member orchestra is making two tours. The current road trip includes performances in Hermiston, Ontario/Nysa, and Burns before Saturday’s Ragland concert.
The Herald and News, April 24, 1996
10 years ago
After years of neglect the Bonanza Memorial Park Cemetery is getting long-needed improvements.
Work began Wednesday to gravel cemetery roads, something that hasn’t been done for decades, according to Lydia Ekendahl, a member of the cemetery’s board of directors.
The lack of gravel has resulted in numerous potholes and, during wet periods, deep mud. Board members said during wintertime funerals it has sometimes been necessary for people to wear boots to avoid the mud.
The Bonanza Memorial Park Cemetery is located just south of the town of Bonanza on East Langley Valley Road. When established in 1882, it was known as the Lost River Cemetery.
In 1950, the directors of the Lost River Cemetery Association formed an organization under Oregon laws. The group was formed to improve two existing side-by-side cemeteries: the Lost River Cemetery, which is owned and operated by the Town of Bonanza, and the Odd Fellows Cemetery, which is owned and operated by the Bonanza Odd Fellows Lodge.
The Lost River Cemetery was later renamed the Bonanza Memorial Park Cemetery, and a taxpayer-funded district was created.
The Herald and News, April 24, 2011