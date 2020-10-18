100 years ago
Indignation, expressing itself in injunction suits, the last of which resulted in a tie-up of all county road bond moneys, and in angry recrimination, has been rampant in the valley south of here all summer in connection with the building of the Klamath Falls-Merrill section of The Dallas to California Highway.
Following is Mr. Matney’s letter, giving clear expression of his sentiments.
The Editor of the Evening Herald
Dear Sir:
Being a farmer who lives in the vicinity of the highway now being built by the county court and the state from Klamath Falls to Merrill I feel I should have a voice in the matter.
The county court and the highway commission did follow the Modoc Northern survey from Merrill until that survey intercepted the old Klamath county road just north of Bob Cheyne’s place. Why it should follow the Modoc survey and then depart from the Modoc survey is difficult to figure out.
Nine-tenths of a mile would have been saved in road construction had the county court followed the Modoc survey into town instead of going the way they did with the road. Why the road has gone around by Burrell Short’s, Lum Short’s, John Dixon’s, Asa Fordyce’s and Bob Cheyne’s places instead of the shorter, less expensive way?
Another thing that strikes me with surprise is this highway had to go straight when it passed over land of Bob Cheyne, Geo. Ehehalt, Con Curtin, Mrs. Hamaker, Mrs. Henley, Mrs. McCoy, and Mr. Bowman. It did not go straight when it encountered the land of Uncle Nath Merrill or Guy Merrill. Why the discrimination? The last two mentioned parties are friends of the county court and the first mentioned parties are not, could not, of course, have any bearing on the matter.
Now I am left a mile and a half away and I do not consider it just.
Sincerely yours, John H. Matney
The Evening Herald, October 18, 1920
50 years ago
Scenes from the Old West were revived last week when Jim Owens, Fort Klamath, moved about 800 head of yearlings from summer range on Upper Klamath Marsh to fall quarters at Fort Klamath. Cowboys trailed the herd across the marsh and over Sun Mountain.
The Herald and News, October 20, 1970
25 years ago
“McDonald’s is out of it,”said fifth-grader Staci Parmelee.
“What about Fred Meyer?,” a classmate asked.
“What have they come out with that new?” responded Parmalee.
“They don’t have any pants in my size,” added Katherine Stock.
That left Disney and Pepsi.
Fifth-graders in Mike Kallstrom’s class at Ferguson Elementary School, Thursday chose stock to buy with the hopes of selling it for a profit in May. It isn’t just a class assignment. A parent of one of Kallstrom’s students donated $2,000 so the school’s fifth and sixth-graders could invest it in the stock market. Any profits made will pay for a spring outdoor school at Mountain Lakes Bible Camp. The parent asked to remain anonymous.
Susan Beach, a stockbroker with Elliott-Legerwood talked to the class, explaining how to find and read stock data in the newspaper. She made suggestions—Toys R Us, Pepsi, Fred Meyer and McDonald’s.
When it came to purchasing, it was up to the students. After much debate, one of three groups decided to invest in Nike. The third group narrowed it down to Calloway Golf Co. Parmalee’s group finally invested in Disney.
Why? Disney can come out with new things faster than Pepsi.
The Herald and News, October 22, 1995
10 years ago
The Klamath Greenways Foundation has dropped an effort to turn a foreclosed development in Conger Heights into a park and vista point above the Link River Trail, leaving the mortgage company to sell the 50 lots to home builders.
The mortgage company deeded the property to Link River Estates LLC, which will work to sell the 50 lots. “Who knows, that could take five years,” Lynn Constantino of Rogue River Mortgage said.
The lots are empty, with just a streetlight lined road leading through the property.
The area overlooks the scenic Link River Trail—with views of the Link River Canyon, Upper Klamath Lake and Lake Ewauna—and is adjacent to the Conger Heights open space, which the Foundation helps maintain.
Ken Hay, city parks superintendent said,”Of course I am disappointed that it doesn’t look like this will happen. Maybe another opportunity will present itself so we can maybe look at this again. I hope so.”
The Herald and News, October 20, 2010