100 years ago
Candidates for the popularity contest of the Elks Spring Carnival, which is to be held here from May 17th to the 22nd inclusive, are now being nominated. The candidate polling the largest number of votes will be proclaimed winner of the contest and she will receive a reward of $150.00. The candidate holding second place will receive $25.00.
Each ticket sold will entitle the purchaser to one opportunity to win the beautiful $300.00 phonograph which is to be given away on the opening night of the carnival directly after the monster merchants’ parade which will start the festivities.
This is the eleventh annual tour of the Foley and Burk combined shows. It can be truthfully said that never before in the history of the organization has such an array of shows been offered to the public.
In fact they may expect to see a veritable fairyland in operation at 8th and Klamath streets on the opening night when the bands start playing and the thousands of incandescents suddenly turn night into day.
The two-ringed trained animal circus is a masterpiece of animal intelligence consisting of more than fifty acts, any one of which is worth more than the price of admission. The Hawaiian village is a most realistic portrayal of the songs and dances of that enchanting isle of the mid-Pacific. The dog and monkey hotel is a riot of fun. Adam and Eve and their family are only reptiles but Adam boasts of the fact that he is by far the largest snake in captivity today, measuring thirty feet in length and having a circumference larger than that of a man’s body. Jolly Joe and his 601 pounds of jovial nature will be in the long line of shows. The monkey auto races will keep you rocking with laughter. This year the Foley and Burk Shows claim the most beautiful merry-go-round in all the land. The bug-house, the Ferris wheel and other riding devices all go to make it a playground never to be forgotten.
- Evening Herald, May 3, 1920
50 years ago
Military bases generally are considered to be economic boons to the areas in which they are located.
And that includes Klamath Falls, where Kingsley Field means a million dollar-plus payroll each month.
Everyone was jumpy last summer. Rumors were rife that Kingsley Field was to get the ax during the next Pentagon economy wave. The list of base closures came out in the fall and instead of losing out, Kingsley was strengthened when Oxnard Air Force Base, Calif., was closed and the 460th Fighter Squadron was transferred to Kingsley.
The Pentagon, by that move, seemed to be telling the community that Oregon’s only major military installation was secure for the foreseeable future. But that didn’t stop the rumors.
The man who must confront most of these rumors is Col. Ranald Adams – Randy to his friends – who commands the 408th Fighter Group at Kingsley, which includes the F106s of the 460th.
Often, base commanders are among the last to know when something big is in the works. Major military transfers and closures work through the political process, rather than the military, and more than one base commander has been informed by the local newspaper, which got the word from the local congressman, that his base was being closed.
Under a relatively recent North American Air Defense Command (NORAD) decision, each unit has a two-fold mission. It must not only remain capable of meeting an aerial threat in its zone of responsibility, but also must remain alert to a temporary or semi-permanent deployment elsewhere, even overseas.
- Herald and News, May 3, 1970
25 years ago
The Klamath Falls Cinco de Mayo committee will celebrate its seventh Cinco de Mayo celebration starting with a dance at the National Guard Armory on Friday.
The festivities continue on Saturday with a parade starting at 11 a.m. on Main Street. The parade route concludes at Veteran’s Park. Mills Elementary Principal Cecelia Amuchastegui has been named this year’s grand marshal.
Following the parade, 1994 Cinco de Mayo Queen Claudia Escobar will crown her successor in a ceremony at the park.
There are two candidates vying for the title this year: Guadalupe Alvarado and Alicia Trujillo.
The theme for this year’s observation is “De Colores,” meaning “of all colors.” The goal is to promote cultural awareness.
- Herald and News, May 4, 1995
10 years ago
“Bone appetit” is the theme for Saturday’s second annual Fur Ball, a gourmet evening of cocktails, dinner, live and silent auctions to raise money to help complete work at the new Klamath Humane Society animal shelter.
The Fur Ball, at the Klamath County Fairgrounds Exhibit Hall, will include cocktails at 5:30 p.m., featuring guitar music by Michael Quinn, followed by dinner at 7. Dancing, featuring the music of Hat Trick, will last until midnight.
The no-host bar will be provided by Klamath Basin Brewing with dinner catered by Yummy’s.
Organizers note the shelter on Washburn Way is nearing completion and so far, more than a million dollars has been raised, but another $300,000 is needed to finish the work.
- Herald and News, May 4, 2010