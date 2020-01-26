100 years ago
A committee representative of the business and financial interests of Klamath Falls visited The Herald this morning with an appeal for an early disposition of the Courthouse Question. Their appeal is not an unusual one, nor is it in improper one. For ten or more years this question has had a death grip upon Klamath Falls and Klamath county, and while there has been a gradual loosening of the hold, it has not been sufficient to permit of the development its blighting influence has retarded. Everyone knows that the people of the county are thoroughly tired of it. They are tired of the delay of bringing it to a final decision. The general sentiment has reached the point of absolute indifference as to whether the courthouse occupies the old site or the one in the Hot Springs addition, but they are not indifferent to a continuation of the uncertainty.
We understand that the case has reached a point where a hearing before a referee on the merits of the case may be held about February 8, or at a later date if before Judge Calkins. Let us hope that this information is correct; that there will be no further delays. The people are crying out for a final settlement, that they may the sooner forget the disgrace the whole controversy has brought upon us, and we would urge the attorneys on both sides to listen to their wishes and co-operate to the end that quick action may be had.
We all know that our three courthouses have brought this city into ridicule throughout the nation. Just recently it was used as an argument against us in our national capital. It has divided our community, kept us in constant turmoil, cost the county hundreds of thousands of dollars, is jeopardizing the safety of invaluable records, and inflicting continual inconvenience upon the officials of the county and the people having business to transact with them. In addition to these paramount arguments demanding a quick settlement of the question, is the additional one that it is working an almost irreparable injury to the business interests of the city and county.
— Evening Herald, Jan. 27, 1920
50 years ago
The alteration proposed by the Klamath Union High School Student Council to the present student dress code seeks a loosening of the code to the extent that girls would be permitted to wear “pants, pant dresses and maxi-length dresses.”
A provision in the proposal stipulates that this type of attire, if worn to school, would have to be “clean, not worn or frayed on any of the edges or any other part of the pant or dress and is not baggy or too tight.
“Good taste, neatness and cleanliness shall be reflected in the clothing girls wear, remembering that school is a place for serious learning,” the proposed alteration states.
— Herald and News, Jan. 29, 1970
25 years ago
Think up. Most people walking down Main Street in downtown Klamath Falls are intent on their destination, or they are looking for a specific location.
For those who look up, though, there’s a treat in store. Near or at the top of the city’s older buildings, just as it’s been for generations, are works of art.
In the days before neon, in the days before electricity, there were few options to let the public know where to find a business. Owners turned to artists for help.
These artists didn’t necessarily paint pictures, though some of them did. Others painted just words. Still others painted a combination of the two.
The words might proclaim only the name of the business, or they might tell more than that. Many hotel owners specifically let it be known their rooms came with baths. Some also advertised the price of their rooms – only 25 cents.
There wasn’t always truth in advertising in those early days. If you wanted the fancy rooms with bath, you might pay more than the publicized 25 cents.
Looking up to read the signs on old buildings is like a step back in time. It’s also a wonderful history lesson.
— Herald and News, Jan. 29, 1995
10 years ago
Clearing along the Link River Trail closer to the dam was done to give public better access to the “falls” that give Klamath Falls its name.
Todd Kepple, who is manager of the Klamath County Museums, and a member of the Klamath Greenways Foundation, said the foundation and Pacific Power teamed up in 2007 and formed a work party to clear vegetation so trail users could more easily access and see the falls.
“Judging from the appearance of the footpaths, I think they’re gradually getting more and more use,” Todd said of the trails to the falls’ viewing areas.
“Personally, I think that spot should be one of the most treasured and celebrated sites in Klamath County for its scenery and history.”
— Herald and News, Jan. 29, 2010