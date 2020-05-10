100 years ago
When the bard wrote the well known aphorism about the trend of a young man’s fancy in the springtime, Ty Cobb and Tris Speaker were not occupying their present celebrated positions in the galaxy of fame.
Otherwise, the dales of Avon would have been covered with perspiring youths strenuously wielding the hickory and hammering the horsehide and the familiar quotation would probably have read: — “In the spring a young man’s energy turns seriously to baseball activities.”
Anyway, it doesn’t matter about that. The big thing is the clash between a picked lot of local talent and the undefeated Chiloquin nine at Modoc park tomorrow afternoon at 2:30. The locals start from right there and if things go through as they’re shaping up, the season promises to add fresh laurels to the large heaps garnered by Klamath Falls players in a victorious past.
The local boys are short on organization so far but they’ve got strong support behind them and plenty of talent to pick from. It’s up to everybody who wants to see live baseball games here this summer to get out to the lot tomorrow afternoon and lend encouragement and moral support by attendance.
The grounds have been worked over and are in good condition. The grandstand has a big seating capacity and the crowd is assured of plenty of seats.
Fred Nicholson, as popular with the fans as an umpire ever gets to be, will hold the indicator.
At the meeting at the city hall last night, local business men favored the organization of a strong team and authorized a canvass of the city for support.
- Evening Herald, May 15, 1920
50 years ago
Makualla Lodge Indian Dancers of the Modoc Area Boy Scout Council, directed by Joe Victorine, are receiving increasing numbers of invitations to appear before both local and distant audiences.
Members of the Order of the Arrow Honor Society, they have performed as far away as Lincoln, Neb. Elected by fellow scouts on an honor basis, only four or five per cent of Boy Scouts attain the rank.
Most recent appearance of the authentic costumed group was for the Oregon State Fireman’s convention in Klamath Falls.
Members of the dance group are Mike and Dave Victorine, Pat Ingram, Ken and Russell Christensen, James Van Acker, Martin Cacka, Tim and John Plass, Tulelake; Cliff Nilson and Vernie Gathard, Klamath Falls.
- Herald and News, May 11, 1970
25 years ago
When Andy Kranenburg spoke at Shasta Elementary School’s recent career day, he was supposed to tell the students how to prepare for college. However, when the students asked him how they could get a scholarship if they weren’t involved in athletics or music, Kranenburg had a first-hand-experience answer for them.
Kranenburg, a senior at Klamath Union High School, had just received a full scholarship to the University of Oklahoma in Norman.
As a finalist in the National Merit Scholarship program, Kranenburg received information and offers from numerous colleges and universities, but the opportunity to attend the University of Oklahoma was a total surprise, he said.
“I responded personally to the first 60 colleges that wrote me,” Kranenburg said. Soon, however, he began filtering his mail and throwing out any offers from outside the Pacific Northwest.
Because he was out-of-town for a few days, his mother was going through his mail, opened the University of Oklahoma letter and saw the offer.
Kranenburg has applied for the university’s honors college. He intends to major in micro-biology with an ultimate goal of becoming a physician. He would like to minor in Latin American studies.
He is hoping the advanced placement classes he took at Klamath Union High School will allow him to graduate in three years.
Until school starts this fall, Kranenburg will spend the summer working at the Jefferson Street Theatre, saving money, relaxing and enjoying Klamath Falls before leaving for Oklahoma.
Kranenburg is the son of Ken and Mary Lou Kranenburg.
- Herald and News, May 14, 1995
10 years ago
Six hundred cases. Seventy-two hundred bottles. More than 150,000 ounces of locally brewed beer.
Employees at the Klamath Basin Brewing Co. spent all day May 3 bottling two microbrews.
Corey Zschoche, head brewer at Klamath Basin Brewing, said Drop Dead Red Ale and Crystal Springs India Pale Ale are the company’s two most popular home brews. The May 3 bottling day was part of an effort to bring them to stores along the Interstate 5 corridor.
“We’re going to distribute them across the state, mostly in Southern Oregon and up in Portland,” Zschoche said.
To bottle the beer, Klamath Basin Brewing brought in Green Bottling Co., an Oregon mobile bottling company that travels to breweries, helping them bottle their beer. Filling up 7,200 bottles took the group all day.
- Herald and News, May 11, 2010