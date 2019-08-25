100 years ago
For the first time, the sheep and cattle men of the county have demonstrated that what has been claimed to be impossible only seemed so. Friends of both industries have all along contended that differences and difficulties could be settled between them if they laid aside their prejudices and got together. The leaders of both sides declared it could never be done, but it was done yesterday afternoon, when the case of William Devaul against Dave McAuliffe was tried before the directors of the Wool Growers Association. The hearing was held at Lorella, and resulted in a decision in favor of Devaul and the payment by McAuliffe of $125.
When the Wool Growers Association was formed, one of the provisions of the constitution gave to the directors the power to punish any member found guilty of trespass or other violations of the rules of the association. It was under this provision that the Cattlemen’s Association filed its complaint against McAuliffe.
The action of both associations in settling this case out of court will have a very beneficial effect upon the sheep and cattle controversy in Klamath County, and certainly shows that both associations are working for the good of the community at large.
— Evening Herald, Aug. 25, 1919
50 years ago
The more than 300 Klamath County School District teachers assembled in Altamont Junior High School auditorium Thursday for annual institute before school opens were urged to cooperate during the forthcoming term on combating narcotic use by students.
Det. Sgt. Dennis Lilly addressed the teachers and said the Klamath Falls Police Department maintained “an open door” in any assistance they might want or any information they might provide in controlling juvenile drug abuse.
“Somewhere you are going to run into a turned-on kid,” Lilly declared. “It’s our job to turn him off.”
Lilly promised to compile a list of “hip jargon” and distribute it to the county school teachers. He said it would be helpful to the teachers in understanding narcotic-users’ terms and serve to spot the offenders.
Lilly said marijuana was the main local enforcement concern, and that it was less in use at Oregon Technical Institute than at Klamath Union High School.
But he noted that in area drug abuse, there was “very little difference between KU and Henley (High School, which is in the county system).”
The sergeant said glue-sniffing is going out of fashion, and educational efforts, especially in the lower grades, about the danger of this practice, may be a contributing factor.
— Herald and News, Aug. 29, 1969
25 years ago
Seven Klamath Falls roller skaters will be competing in the Junior Olympic roller skating artistic national championships beginning Sunday and running through Sept. 4 in Buffalo, N.Y.
The seven local skaters are part of only 37 skaters nationwide who will be competing in the artistic championships.
Representing Klamath Falls will be Miranda Helmick, Heather Harris, Cassia Steele, Nichole Boorman, Bonnie Johnston, Kellie Johnston and Wendy Johnston.
Those seven qualified for the national competition by finishing in the top three in the regional championships, which included skaters from Oregon, Washington, Alaska, Idaho, Hawaii and Montana, in Portland in June.
— Herald and News, Aug. 26, 1994
10 years ago
The last time Ralph Kesling flew in a B-17 Flying Fortress, he strapped on a parachute and jumped out 5.2 miles above the ground after two of the plane’s engines failed during a firefight with German fighters.
His flight Monday was more peaceful, a 15-minute ride over Klamath Falls aboard a restored B-17G called Sentimental Journey.
He joined members of the nonprofit Commemorative Air Force group who tour the country aboard the flying museum.
The Sentimental Journey will be on display at the Klamath Falls Airport through Thursday. Tours cost $5 for adults and flights are $425.
The tour gives passengers a taste of what a flight onboard one of the bombers was like, officials said.
Kesling, now 90, witnessed the capabilities of a B-17 firsthand in June 1943 during a bombing mission over Huls, Germany.
He sat in a small, bubble-shaped gun turret on the underside of a B-17 Flying Fortress 5.2 miles over the ground, looking at the German countryside while black explosions from 88-millimeter shells fired below burst around his plane.
Messerschmidt 110 and Focke-Wulf 190 German fighter planes screamed past at 400 miles an hour, and he swiveled in the ball turret, trying to take them down.
After the No. 1 and No. 4 engines caught fire, Kesling abandoned his turret, strapped on his parachute and jumped from the falling plane.
He enjoyed his flight 66 years later, even if it was hot and bouncy. He preferred it to being shot down.
— Herald and News, Aug. 25, 2009