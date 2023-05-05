First Christian Church in 1928

Members of the First Christian Church lined up on the steps of their building at Ninth and Pine streets in Klamath Falls to pose for this photo on Mother’s Day, May 13, 1928.

 Courtesy of Klamath County Museum

100 years ago

As a direct result of the recent freight rate reduction on the Weed-Klamath Falls branch of the Southern Pacific, the price of Standard Oil Company products have been lowered, according to an announcement by G.A. Halliwell, local manager. Halliwell said he received telegraphic notice of the reduction late yesterday.

Tags