100 years ago
As a direct result of the recent freight rate reduction on the Weed-Klamath Falls branch of the Southern Pacific, the price of Standard Oil Company products have been lowered, according to an announcement by G.A. Halliwell, local manager. Halliwell said he received telegraphic notice of the reduction late yesterday.
The reduction on Red Crown gasoline is one cent, bringing the retail price down to 26 cents. Pearl oil drops one cent and engine distillate one-half cent.
Halliwell said the reduction had nothing to do with any other reductions the company may have made, and was directly due to the lowered freight rates.
The Evening Herald, May 3, 1923
50 years ago
The oldest residence in Klamath Falls is in danger of being demolished. It may well be within the next month if property is not found for the structure.
The house, currently the office of Richard Smith, attorney, is located on the corner of Pine and Fourth Streets. Smith plans to build new offices on the site.
Early history records that Mart Frain, trapper and trader, built the house in old Linkville in the early 1870’s. Frain once owned much of the south side of Main Street. From opposite the present Baldwin Hotel to the corner of Main and Central streets. He also owned or operated a drug store somewhere in this vicinity.
Klamath County deed records do not mention Frain and his land until July 22, 1896, when he received title to it by Sheriff’s sale foreclosure in a morgue of $868.02 against Henry or Joseph Kessler.
Henry Kessler and his wife also owned all of Block 8, the site of the Klamath Valley Hospital, which Frain also held mortgage of $1,230.22. This was foreclosed at approximately the same time.
Mr. and Mrs. Devore Helfrich approached Klamath Falls Mayor Robert Veatch concerning the possibility of relocating the historical structure to Moore Park, possibly to be used as a chapel.
“It seems a pity that something this old must be destroyed,” Smith said. “I would be willing to finance part of the expense of moving the building if a location were found.”
The building, prior to Smith owning it, housed the La Fiesta Restaurant, know relocated to East Main Street.
The Herald & News, May 2, 1973
25 years ago
With the final phase of the Downtown Streetscape Project under way, the Klamath Falls City Council will consider a proposal to help some Main Street property owners to pay to have geothermally-heated sidewalks installed in front of their businesses.
If approved, the council will authorize the offering of Urban Renewal grants to property owners in the 200, 400, 500 and 1000 blocks of Main Street. The grants would pay each land owner half of the installation cost of having hot water circulating in orange hoses underneath the cement sidewalks.
Geothermally-heated sidewalks are designed to keep the sidewalks warm enough to melt accumulating snow. A computer will monitor both the water temperature and the temperature of the sidewalk surface.
City staff estimates the installation cost to be $2 per square foot; a typical business sidewalk area is about 500 square feet. The grants would pay $1 per square foot toward the cost.
The Herald & News, May 3, 1998
10 years ago
If you Google Klamath Falls and see a map, likely just to the southeast there will be the word “Altamont,” as if its is its own separate town. Wikipedia gives a similar designation to the place known locally as the south suburbs.
There are likely two reasons Altamont shows up on the map: It was once its own distinct community and the U.S. Census Bureau calls it a census designated place.
“My father built a house there in 1941. I was three years old when we moved in,” said Alan Eberlein, who grew up in Altamont. “At that time there was still a leap between Klamath Falls and what was known as Altamont. There was a two lane road—it was paved—called South Sixth Street, gut there was quite a gap between.”
“It was a thriving community,” said Lorayne Duryee, who was born on Crosby Street (off of Altamont Drive) in 1936.
“It was a little old cow trail,” she said. “They had to lay planks to get the doctor in to visit me. My birth certificate said I was born in Altamont.
The Altamont Tavern was located on what is now South Sixth Street between the Town and Country Shopping Center and Summers Lane.
“For many years, there was a large auto park at Altamont, where the Town and Country
Shopping Center is now,” Todd Kepple, Klamath County Museum manager.
In 1926, a town site of Altamont was surveyed. The town site was vacated in 1933.
Though never incorporated into an official town, the U.S. Census Bureau still counts it.
For the 2010 census, Altamont is listed as having 19,257 residents.
The Herald & News, May 8, 2013