Nathan Cherpeski
Klamath Falls City Manager
2019 reflection: Our focus has been to improve the community by focusing at the neighborhood level. We have seen great progress and new investment in many areas.
2020 prediction: We will continue to work hard to realize the (Klamath Falls City) Council vision for the community continue to focus on our residential neighborhoods and key commercial corridors.
2020 priority: We will focus our efforts to continue to improve the community and strengthen Klamath Falls. I believe we will see new investment in the downtown and in Timber Mill Shores.
David Henslee
Klamath Falls Police Chief
2019 reflection: The city has made it a priority to work with the community to reduce blight properties. We have seen a number of properties rehabilitated which has positive impact on the appearance and livability of our neighborhoods.
2020 prediction: The community will continue to work together to positively change the narrative of Klamath Falls and distinguish our city as a great place to live, work and raise families.
2020 priority: Identify root causes of crime in Klamath Falls and develop policing priorities to further reduce crime and maintain our status as one of the top 25 safest cities in Oregon.
Paul Hillyer
Klamath Falls City Schools superintendent
2019 reflection: My favorite reflection is the KU grand opening. I have positive memories about all the times that we overcame tough challenges to make this beautiful building possible for our students. Many people constantly teamed together to come up with solutions when seemingly insurmountable barriers got in the way. This historic community asset provides our students with a state of the art educational environment that will help them maximize their learning for the next 50 years. I am grateful to everyone who made this project a success.
2020 prediction: KFCS will implement numerous very noticeable changes in elective opportunities, increased student learning time, reduced class sizes and additional behavioral supports through the recently passed Student Investment Account funds. These investments will have a large impact on our students.
2020 priority: We must continue to lay a strong long lasting foundation in our district that will increase learning and help each student succeed in life.
Glen Szymoniak
Klamath County School District superintendent
2019 reflection: Klamath County School District is a place where families want their students to attend school and teachers want to work. Our schools have grown and we are continually looking for ways to improve our service to students and the community.
2020 prediction: I predict that growth will continue and we will need to look for additional classroom space and quality teachers. I also predict that our programs will evolve through strategic planning and become even more exciting and relevant for our students.
2020 priority: My priority and an important task for the district will be to complete our strategic planning process then begin working on goals to continually improve opportunities for students. This includes training for teachers and paraprofessionals to meet the academic and emotional needs of our students.
Dr. Roberto Gutierrez
Klamath Community College president
2019 reflection: Oregon community colleges entered into a new era in 2019, when Gov. Kate Brown signed Senate Bill 3 into law. The law allows community colleges to offer applied bachelor’s degrees, such as a Bachelor of Science in Nursing. I am proud of the work KCC did with Chemeketa Community College and others to gain the support that passed the bill through the legislature.
2020 prediction: I am optimistic about the future of our community. We are continuing to work toward building a well-trained, well-educated workforce, and I believe that in 2020 our unified efforts are going to attract more businesses that pay living wages and will improve the economy of the Klamath Basin.
2020 priority: A top priority for KCC in 2020 is continuing to develop programming and pathways for students who want to enter the industrial trades. The college plans to build on trainings and apprenticeships already being offered, to create new opportunities, and to prepare students for the workforce by training them in a state-of-the-art apprenticeship center.
Dr. Nagi Naganathan
Oregon Institute of Technology president
2019 reflection: In 2019, we celebrated new academic partnerships in Klamath Falls with KCC and high schools. With the active engagement of KCC’s and high-school leadership and our faculty and staff, Oregon Tech formalized agreements that offer students and families affordable and realistic paths to earn career-focused professional bachelor’s degrees, right in our community.
2020 prediction: I see increased interest among state officials and philanthropic foundations in the potential and power of the rural communities. I believe that Klamath County will have even more opportunities in 2020 for growth and success.
2020 priority: Thanks to the efforts of our faculty, staff, students and our donors, we’re prioritizing improvement of the teaching and learning environments to best serve our students and faculty, as we upgrade buildings that have not been renovated in 45 years and create new program opportunities emphasizing student and graduate success.
Phil Studenberg
Klamath Falls City Council
2019 reflection: I believe the best thing we did as a council is to have a visioning session with the council and staff. We talked about the history of the city, the ups and downs of the economy, and our vision for the future.
2020 prediction: The ground-breaking on the hotel, the food carts and the Balsiger development give me great hope. My prediction for 2020 is that the downtown will continue to look beautiful and that our partnerships with Sky Lakes, OIT and KCC will flourish. We will continue to address blighted housing and creating more affordable housing.
2020 priority: My priority is to continue to address economic development issues and work on homelessness and a sobriety station in lieu of use of jail facilities.
Todd Andres
Klamath Falls City Council
2019 reflection: 2019 will be seen as the year of growth for the City of Klamath Falls. Construction of a new hotel, the opening of new retail stores, the formation of a city-private partnership to build downtown housing, and the opening of a downtown park, are just a few signs of growth. It is evident Klamath Falls is headed in the right direction. I’m proud the City was able to address some blighted house issues, but I understand there is more work to be done. Yes; there is much more to do for the betterment of our citizens, and we have challenging days ahead, but ultimately, I see a bright future ahead of us.
2020 prediction: Growth and prosperity will continue in 2020 for our businesses and citizens. The community has been very close to having a large trade sector company choose Klamath Falls as their next location for expansion. 2020 could very well be the year this comes to fruition. Water will continue to be an issue for our community at large. Pray for snow!!!! Everyone will be impacted by the water decisions made mostly by outside influences, out of our control. It will take local leaders from a diverse number of interest groups working together to find “common sense” solutions for the betterment of all.
2020 priority: Although there are many issues facing the city, addressing community homelessness and water quality will be some of the top issues in 2020. The homeless scenario is not unique to the City of Klamath Falls, but it will take a unique approach to solve the situation locally. I look forward to working with county, city and local civic leadership to find long term solutions. If you do not know what TMDL’s (total maximum daily loads in relation to a watershed) are and how these regulations will impact our community’s future, I encourage you to learn more. Please understand, no one in our community will escape these far-reaching impacts. It will take local leadership and our state congressional representation to work with the Environmental Protection Agency and the state Department of Environmental Quality to find and allow “common sense” solutions. The City will need to be involved with these issues without impacting the other important work we are already achieving.
Don Gentry
Chairman, Klamath Tribes
2019 reflection: 2019 has been a positive year for the Klamath Tribes in regards to the success of our Kla-Mo-Ya Sleep Inn hotel, Crater Lake Junction Travel Center and Kla-Mo-Ya Casino. It has also brought positive improvement and expansion of the services we provide to our Klamath Tribal members. However, it was stressful and intense year for the Klamath Tribes in regards to our efforts to protect our Treaty resources, particularly our extensive cooperative and legal efforts to protect the endangered C’wam and Koptu from going extinct.
2020 prediction: I anticipate that 2020 will continue to be positive on many fronts but again pose significant challenges in protecting the Klamath Tribes Treaty Rights and Treaty resources.
2020 priority: My top priority is to continue to work with the Tribal Council, tribal staff, our legal team, state, federal and non-tribal entities and our General Council members to achieve the objectives established in the Klamath Tribes Administration and Klamath Tribal Health Strategic Action Plans. The plans are focused on improving effectiveness and efficiency of operations and programs to better serve the needs and protect the interests of our Klamath Tribal members.
Marc Kane
Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center executive director
2019 reflection: I was so pleased to see Stephanie VanDyke memorialized with a new park that brings people together and celebrates life with plaques that keep her presence with us quoting her many messages on sound and healthy living. The year ended with the movie “A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood,” (a must see) reminding us of the importance of personal presence in our relationships. Stephanie would have loved that one.
2020 prediction: Our community Blue Zones Project will maintain its momentum in involving more residents to avail themselves of the many new opportunities to care for their health and develop more positive lifestyles. The result will be a positive change in our collective health ranking and we will attract more investment in our community. We will live longer, healthier and happier lives.
2020 priority: Maintaining my personal and family health and my ability to contribute to my community. In respect to the senior center to complete a fundraising campaign to replace the roof and HVAC systems and to expand the center’s ability to reach out to more residents in support of their well being.
Paul Simmons
Klamath Water Users Association executive director
2019 reflection: There was adequate water for Klamath Project irrigation but justified anxiety about the future. ESA actions returned to the failed paradigm of focus on the Klamath Project. ESA regulation of the Project was divorced from water law but somehow became merged with selective enforcement of un-adjudicated water rights.
2020 prediction: Obviously, winter precipitation will be key to short-term stability. In light of stalemates and lack of meaningful advancement of anyone’s interest in the water wars, key leaders in the Klamath basin will rise and recognize their mutual and common interests and values, restarting movement in a constructive direction.
2020 priority: Restore stability for Project irrigators. Not just a one-year Project, but important steps in 2020 include: re-orientation of the Klamath Project-only focus on species protection, and putting aside stereotypes and regulators’ practice of considering the “only” or “most recent” study as being “best science.”
Dan Keppen
Coalition of the Willing chair
2019 reflection: I was encouraged by the energy and collaboration of various diverse water interests up and down the Klamath River who dedicated time and were willing to put aside differences – despite numerous ongoing lawsuits – to try to seek common solutions that benefit the environment and the economic health of rural communities.
2020 prediction: It’s an election year, and the national politics are going to get nasty. While Washington can be dysfunctional, there are some good things happening. This Administration has been tremendously receptive to addressing Western ag water challenges, and there is a chance for a bipartisan Western water bill to pass Congress.
2020 priority: Americans are blessed with the power to self-govern, at all levels. It’s so important to who we are as a country. I want to focus on that, and look for ways to bridge the current divide, rather than getting depressed by all of the political and social media negativity.