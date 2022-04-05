The Distinguished Service Cross and the War Cross of Military Valor, which is the Italian equivalent of the Medal of Honor, or Medaglia al Valor Militaire, were award to George Hodgdon for his service in Italy during World War II. They are found in an Oregon home. Hodgdon died in 1969
The Distinguished Service Cross and the War Cross of Military Valor, which is the Italian equivalent of the Medal of Honor, or Medaglia al Valor Militaire, were award to George Hodgdon for his service in Italy during World War II. They are found in an Oregon home. Hodgdon died in 1969
The Battle of Enzio in Italy during World War II. A late veteran's medals from the battle were found in a home being demolished in Oregon.
The Oregon Department of Veterans’ Affairs is trying to find a home for long-lost World War II medals found at a home that was being demolished.
The state agency is looking for relatives and descendants of George E. Hodgdon after his Distinguished Service Cross and the Italian War Cross of Military Valor (Medaglia al Valor Militaire) were found at home in Lake Oswego.
Hodgdon served as a first lieutenant in the U.S. Army and fought in Italy including the Battle of Anzio in 1944. Approximately 12,000 men died during the battle between U.S. and Allied forces and the Axis forces of Germany and Italy.
The framed medals were saved by a neighbor, who is also a military veteran, when the home was being torn down.
Hodgdon died in 1969 and is buried at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia. He had no living spouse and previously lived in Pennsylvania, according to ODVA.
His citation for the U.S. Distinguished Service Cross reads in part: “Inspiring his men by his own fearless determination under heavy fire, he led his company to its objective where he lost consciousness. First Lieutenant Hodgdon’s determined courage and aggressive leadership reflect the finest traditions of the Armed Forces of the United States.”
The war medals are currently in the care of the Oregon veterans agency.
“These medals represent the enduring appreciation of two grateful nations for the courageous and exemplary service Lieutenant Hodgdon performed in World War II more than 75 years ago,” said ODVA Director Kelly Fitzpatrick. “They belong with the Hodgdon family. We are grateful that the community recognized the importance of preserving these pieces of our nation’s military history and would appreciate the public’s assistance with any information that may help in returning them to the family.”