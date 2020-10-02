The logging museum at Collier Memorial State Park partially will open at 8 a.m. Saturday after a nearly four-week closure due to the Two Four Two Fire.
The 146-acre outdoor museum contains one of the largest collections of antique logging equipment in the country.
The fire, which started Sept. 7, did burn part of the logging museum, damaging two major pieces of historic logging equipment, one of the 10 historic buildings, park vehicles and roughly 400 acres of old growth ponderosa pines surrounding the area. Many smaller items were also destroyed.
“The loss is tremendous because of how unique these items are, and how much they mean to the people of southern Oregon,” said museum curator and park ranger Terra Kemper. “The items that were saved will continue to speak to the history of Oregon and to draw people into the museum.”
Still, most of the museum’s 10,000 artifacts remain intact.
The park campground and Williamson day use area, including access to Spring Creek, will remain closed through 2021 as staff clear trees that were damaged or knocked down in the fire.
Restrooms will reopen at the logging museum for travelers on Highway 97.
The museum will be open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. seven days a week. Park staff ask visitors to respect closed areas of the park, including one section of the museum that remains closed while artifact restoration is in progress.
There is no access to the Williamson River or Spring Creek from the park.