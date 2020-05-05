LAKEVIEW — The fishing pier at Lofton Reservoir on the Bly Ranger District of the Fremont-Winema National Forest is scheduled to be removed this week due to the structure being deemed unsafe.
The work will be completed by a contractor. An excavator will be used to remove the pier from the lake and place it at a nearby staging area. The pier will be completely removed from the area by Memorial Day weekend.
After the removal, Forest engineers will work on a new pier design with hopes to rebuild when funding is available.
“This is a popular amenity for the Lofton Recreation Area and we understand this is inconvenient and frustrating for members of the public that have enjoyed using the pier for years,” said Bly and Lakeview District Ranger Mike Ramsey. “However, it is important for public safety that we remove the current structure and replace it with one that is stable.”
It should be noted that the Lofton Recreation Area, including the fishing pier, are currently closed in alignment with Regional Closure Order Number 06-00-00-20-01. The order closed all developed recreation sites on 14 national forests in the Pacific Northwest Region, including the Fremont-Winema National Forest.
Constructed around 1986, the fishing pier has been an important part of the recreation facilities at Lofton Recreation Area.
Last summer there were public concerns made over the instability of the pier and a subsequent engineering inspection found the pier to be unsafe and beyond repair.
Barricades were placed at the pier after the findings and it was determined that it needed to be removed before Memorial Day.
For more information on the Fremont-Winema National Forest visit www.fs.usda.gov/fremont-winema.