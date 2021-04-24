The lone measure on the ballot for the May 18 special election, Measure 18-120, asks Klamath County voters to raise the hotel room tax rate from 8% to 11% to fund tourism and county services.
As ballots are prepped to be mailed out to voters, opposition to the tax is coming from two sides.
Bruce Hall, the owner of Big Pines RV Park in Crescent, created a website opposing the measure that is signed by dozens of property owners, from Klamath Falls to Gilchrist. Hall said that the increased room fees would outpace the surrounding areas and will drive away customers.
A citizen group also formed to oppose the tax — but for a different reason. While 70% of the tax increase will go directly to Discover Klamath, the tourism promotion agency in the county, the other 30% will fund “county services,” according to the measure. The Citizens for Responsible Government call the 30% pot of money — which would be about $200,000 — “commissioner slush fund.”
Kate Marquez, chair of the group, said she hopes that 30% of funds raised by the tax would be used to fund county tourism services, like the museum or — even better, in her mind — increase the tourism grant program that funds local events that can attract tourists.
Marquez said she wouldn’t be satisfied with a verbal commitment of where the money is going from the current commissioners, because of the potential that future jobholders may have their own ideas.
Marquez said ensuring the money goes to tourism is important, because the tax is one the few opportunities the area has to fund its promotion.
The transient room tax has remained 8% countywide since 2006. Currently, the Klamath County Fairgrounds receive the largest percentage of that tax, a little over a third of what was a roughly $2.5 million pie in 2020.
Of the current rate, 20% goes to Discover Klamath for tourism promotion. Discover Klamath Director Jim Chadderdon said Klamath County has seen a huge increase in the amount of lodging tax collected since the agency formed about 10 years ago and began marketing Klamath’s attractions.
This latest tax increase is needed, Chadderdon said, to help Klamath grow as a tourism destination.
Ballot measure 18-120 would hike the local rate up to 11%. Everywhere in the state, rooms and camp sites also include a state tax of 1.5% nightly.
Neighboring cities have similar rates. Medford’s rate is 11% and Grants Pass boosted its tax to 12% on April 1. Jackson County doesn’t have a transient room tax, and neither does Josephine County. Deschutes County’s transient room tax is 8%, and 10.4% for the city of Bend.
Lodgers like Hall feel squeezed because his rural location would be taxed at the same rate as an in-town hotel. He doesn’t feel he reaps the benefit of tourism promotion in Klamath Falls or even from Crater Lake, where he’s noticed most of current tourism promotion is focused.
“I have to tell my customers that they will have to pay 12.5% tax on their stay,” Hall said. “And all the money is going an hour and a half way (to promote Crater Lake).”
But Chadderdon said more money in the tourism promotion pot means they could promote more than just Crater Lake, like north county attractions.
The measure was put on the ballot by the county commissioners, whom Chadderdon has worked with for years to create more tourism funding in the county. Opposition from hoteliers to a previous attempt at raising the tax meant the issue needed to go to the voters for their approval.
Chadderdon said tourism in Klamath County has long been underfunded and that more money will help create more tourism-related jobs and bring more dollars into the local economy from visitors.
The Promote Klamath PAC claims that travelers do not make decisions on where to stay based on local lodging taxes and that they are accustomed to paying them.
Chadderdon pointed to the need for more tourism funding to help lodgers who were particularly hard hit because of the COVID-19 pandemic. With more money invested in tourism, more people will be staying in hotels, motels and campsites, Chadderdon said.
Hall is fearful that the increased tax would hurt his bottom line. He said that would be particularly insulting on the heels of COVID-related hits to his business.