WALLA WALLA, Wash. – Two Klamath County residents currently attending Whitman College in Walla Walla, Wash. Earned academic distinction for the fall term, according to a news release.

Nora Rooney, a Klamath Falls resident and graduate of Mazama High School, and Mia Groff of Midland, a Henley High School graduate, both garnered academic achievements from the fall term at Whitman College. The academic distinction honor is granted to students who achieve a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher with no fewer than nine graded credits during the semester.

