The United Way of the Klamath Basin officials announced that the organization has received $20,000 from the Oregon Community Recovery Fund to support the Klamath County United Way response to the coronavirus (COVID-19), according to a news release.
The Oregon Community Foundation (OCF) donates more than $100 million in grants and scholarships annually. “Our local United Way is proud to partner with OCF in this challenging time for our community and all of Oregon’s citizens,” said Leroy Cabral, United Way executive director. For more information about OCF, visit its web site at www.oregoncf.org.
The United Way launched its COVID-19 response campaign on March 27th and plans to allocate its funds to United Way of the Klamath Basin participating agencies on April 30th.
“All of our local United Way agencies have experienced a loss of revenue due to cancelling of fundraising events, or modifications to their program services,” said Cabral. “These agencies are professional in their service delivery and meet the highest standards of accountability.”
The COVID-19 campaign will remain open until August 15. Contributions can be sent to United Way COVID-19 Response Campaign c/o United Way of the Klamath Basin 136 N. Third Street in Klamath Falls, OR 97601.
“In September, our local United Way will kick off its 75th annual Community Campaign to raise funds to support year-round program services to all of its 15 member agencies,” said Cabral. For more information contact United Way at 541-882-5558, or through email at uwkb@unitedwayoftheklamathbasin.org.