Klamath County School District announced plans on Thursday to reopen all schools and grade levels for in-person hybrid instruction Monday, Nov. 16.
District administrators met Monday to discuss new state COVID-19 metrics and to decide when the district could reopen its larger and suburban schools to 4th-12th-grade students.
Klamath County Public Health tentatively approved the Nov. 16 date based on current 14-day metrics and the district’s success in fully reopening its small, rural schools and providing hybrid in-person instruction to kindergartners, first-, second-, and third-graders districtwide.
“We are excited to be able to reopen all of our schools to in-person learning,” said Glen Szymoniak, superintendent of the Klamath County School District. “We’d like to do it even sooner but we need some time to make the transition.”
Schools must meet all ODE Ready Schools, Safe Learners requirements and guidelines. Challenges include organizing transportation, managing student cohort sizes, and providing 35-square-foot of space per student in classrooms. Students and staff will need to follow all safety protocols, including wearing face coverings and following social distancing rules.
Schools will be contacting families about transportation and other details in preparation for reopening. Students will be assigned a cohort and attend under a hybrid model: In-person classes two days a week and distance learning the other days.
The district also needs to determine if any of its KCSD Online students plan to return to the classrooms. KCSD Online programs will continue.
Under new state guidance released Friday, Klamath County COVID-19 metrics qualify districts to bring back elementary students for hybrid and on-site instruction. That guidance also allows districts to phase in junior high and high school in-person instruction once they demonstrate the ability to limit transmission in the school environment.
Klamath County Public Health officials say the district has already done that. KCSD has offered in-person instruction since Sept. 8, when all its K-3 students returned to classrooms under an A/B hybrid model (two days in-person instruction; three days distance learning). All students (K-12) in its smaller, rural schools started school Sept. 8 under a hybrid model, and four of those schools have now reopened fully with students attending four days a week.
Lost River Junior/Senior High School and Merrill and Malin elementary schools have reopened fully, offering in-person instruction four days a week. Bonanza Junior/Senior High School transitioned from hybrid to four days a week today (Nov. 2). Chiloquin Junior/Senior High School and Chiloquin Elementary School will continue plans to reopen to in-person hybrid instruction Tuesday.
Klamath Falls City School District announced to parents on Thursday that K-3 students are able to start school in-person this Thursday at Conger, Pelican, Roosevelt, and Mills Elementary schools. Grade 4-6 will return on Thursday, Nov. 12.
Seventh grade through 12th grade students will return to school as allowed, according to Superintendent Paul Hillyer, as the district works to interpret requirements set in place by the state.
"We're trying to give parents plenty of time to make an adjustment," Hillyer said.
Hillyer anticipates knowing more details about the return of grades 7-12 by early next week or sooner. The district is following the direction of Oregon Department of Education to open schools up to in-person learning through a progression with a few grades at a time.
"It's really exciting," Hillyer said of the announcement. "We've been waiting for this for a long time ... It just had seemed so out of reach to us for so many weeks that it was getting a little discouraging actually."
Hillyer said he was happy with the relaxed metrics from the state, and said students need to be in school when it is safe.
"We think it's so important for the kids to be back with their teachers and their peers for academics and their emotional health, just to help them feel good about life again," he said.
Hillyer said each site will have someone in place to monitor social distancing are and to ensure masks are worn.
"The last thing we want to do is see the virus spread," Hillyer said. "We're going to make sure that everything is extremely safe."
For those who currently have students enrolled in distance learning and want to continue remote learning call 541-883-4719. Those who currently have students enrolled in River Academy but would like to enroll them for in-person learning, contact the school's principal at their main office.