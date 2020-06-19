Three multi-sport athletes have been awarded the 2020 David Beeson Memorial Scholarships to continue their post-high school educations.
Mazama’s Aydin Smith and Grace Spoon, along with Henley’s Raigan Loney won this year’s awards of $750 each, and bring to 27 the number of scholarship winners since the program was started in 2012.
All three participated in at least two sports in high school.
Smith and Spoon continue the tradition of Mazama student-athletes receiving the awards which were named for, arguably, one of the best, all-time, all-around athletes in Mazama history.
Memorial money started the program. A golf tournament was started in 2014 to help raise additional funds, and with it the naming of at least one individual winner from a school other than Mazama.
This year’s golf tournament, however, was canceled because of the COVID-19 situation.
Five other schools have had scholarship winners, and the first winner of a Beeson Scholarship not from Mazama was Faith Lee of Bonanza in 2015.
Beeson was a three-sport athlete at Mazama, and played football, basketball and baseball.
In football, Beeson rushed for almost 300 yards and five touchdowns in a Mazama victor over Grants Pass in the first varsity football game ever played at Viking Field.
That team placed third in the tough Southern Oregon Conference, which in the early 1990s, traditionally had two or three teams in the state quarterfinals, often semifinals, when they competed in the highest class at the time.
Beeson also helped Mazama make a final site appearance in Portland in basketball, and still is the school’s No. 2 career scorer.
There are plans, if the money is available, to add student-athletes from Lake County, as well as schools like Tulelake, Butte Valley and Modoc.
Among the past winners was Jacob Beeson, David’s nephew.
DAVID BEESON SCHOLARSHIP ALL-TIME WINNERS
All winners from Mazama unless otherwise noted.
2012 – Leann Valenta and Paul Adams.
2013 – Hannah Reynolds and James Marquit.
2014 – Caileigh Smith and Ronald Rose.
2015 – Joey Lancaster, Bret Nevala, Faith Lee (Bonanza).
2016 – Amber Lease, Cody Wright, Conner Noonan (Henley), Emily Parks (Lost River), Andrew Taylor (Lost River).
2017 – Jacob Beeson, Anna Sheadel, McKenna Armantrout (Henley), Christopher Smith (Chiloquin).
2018 – Cierra Zamier, Ryler Beyerlin (Lost River), Silas Sanchas (Hosanna Christian).
2019 – Zackary Coon, Madison Lease, Makenzie Girtman (Lost River).
2020 – Aydin Smith, Grace Spoon, Raigan Loney (Henley).