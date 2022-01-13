Local public school officials have largely been able to keep schools in Klamath Falls and Klamath County open this school year, despite the myriad of challenges presented by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
With the highly contagious omicron variant spreading rapidly across the country and Oregon, both superintendents for the Klamath County School District and Klamath Falls City Schools said this week that they are seeing upticks in cases and exposures around local schools.
Still, both districts will aim to keep schools open while continuing to lean on a “layered” mitigation approach to reduce virus spread. Hard-earned lessons learned from having classrooms open for parts of last school year and all of this past fall, amid the Delta surge, will play a big part.
“We’ve learned a lot since 2020,” said Keith Brown, superintendent for Klamath Falls City Schools. “We’re using layered mitigation like most schools are, and it seems to be really effective for us. For the students, for sure. We’ve had days where, you know, we were seriously worried. But we have continued to stay open and do a great job.”
Per the Oregon Department of Education, layered mitigation includes increased cleaning, regular hand-washing, plus using COVID testing and contact tracing to quarantine exposures while also requiring indoor face coverings. Generally, it’s recommended that kids who are feeling sick stay home from school. Required vaccination — or a valid exemption — is already in place for Oregon school employees and anyone aged 5 years and older are eligible for the shot.
“We were dealing with this stuff when other schools stayed down and they were just having to deal with comprehensive distance learning,” said Glen Syzmoniak, superintendent for Klamath County School District. “That was their issue. We were in and adapting to whatever was happening as it happened.”
The Gilchrist School did have to temporarily switch to online learning in November. Multiple cases in the Gilchrist community forced staff shortages and the school remained online from the beginning of November through the Thanksgiving break, according to the county school districts’ online cohort quarantine tracker.
But generally, quarantines have been done in smaller groupings, Syzmoniak said, with just individuals or cohorts of students going into quarantine rather than whole classes, grades or schools. A cohort quarantine would occur when there were one or more cases within a defined population of students, such as a sports team.
The county school district recorded a long break in cohort quarantines at the end of the fall semester. A quarantine was announced at Chiloquin Elementary on Nov. 8 and none were announced until just this past week, until three were announced on Tuesday.
In city schools, Brown said Wednesday that they were not yet seeing an increase in positive cases among students, but that they were seeing an uptick in students who said they has been exposed to someone with the virus.
When the Delta variant began circulating last fall, Gov. Kate Brown and other state officials announced masking requirements for schools and vaccine mandates for employees. At the time, both local school districts said they were asking the state for more “local control” over disease mitigation guidelines. They said they would prefer to take guidance from local health authorities as opposed to state officials.
While the districts don’t have full local control on how they battle the spread of the virus, they do have more flexibility.
Both school districts said they don’t currently use the state’s test-to-stay program, which allows for students or staff who are close contacts of a COVID case at a school to continue to attend in person as long as they test negative on two school-administered COVID tests in a 7-day period.
Syzmoniak said the system they’ve set up with the help of Klamath County Public Health enables the district to get people back from quarantine “in a real robust manner.”
“We were doing better than that already,” Syzmoniak said. “And why go complicated when you can keep it simple and keep people in?”
The Oregon Department of Education also recommended that ll schools shut down extracurricular activities.
As of Thursday, neither local school district announced any such suspension, while other districts across the state wrestled with the recommendation. On Thursday, Portland Public Schools adopted a policy of allowing in-school extracurriculars despite currently having no in-person classes. On the same day, the Lake County School District announced a one-week pause of on-campus extracurricular activities due to a “sixfold increase” of COVID-19 cases.
The return of students to five-day-a-week classroom instruction has been a major positive for both districts, their students and parents, both superintendents said.
“Being in-person is the best place,” Brown said. “And we’ve seen an increase in morale as far as students go. The daily grind of wearing a mask and teaching, along with the stress of constant change is tough for any staff. And you’re seeing that in every business. We have our ups and downs, we have our good days, and we have our days which are more challenging.”