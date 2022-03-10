Local schools are getting money from a state grant initiative aimed at boosting career and technical education programs.
The state has doled out $7.3 million in grants to schools statewide to bolster computer labs, create production and broadcast studios and buy new technical equipment and technology.
In the Klamath County School District, Lost River, Henley and Bonanza high schools will get more than $267,000.
Lost River Junior/Senior High is getting $125,000 to renovate its computer lab, upgrade technology equipment and combine agricultural science, technology, business and marketing programs.
The new equipment slated to be purchased include vinyl cutting machines, printer engravers, a sales trailer and a robotic wood CNC table.
“We are ecstatic at this opportunity to unify our two CTE programs to not only improve and serve our local schools, but our communities as well,” said Meghan Miller, a CTE agricultural science teacher at Lost River. She said the project will provide students an opportunity to be career ready when they graduate high school. “Students need to know not only how to market our school and programs, but themselves in the career world,” she said.
Henley High will use its $125,000 grant to start a digital media design program. The new program will align with courses needed for students to continue studying for degrees at Southern Oregon University and Oregon Tech. Courses at the high school will be offered as dual credit along with Klamath Community College.
The school will purchase software, technology equipment, digital cameras, lighting equipment and create a new collaboration space for career students to meet.
Bonanza High is getting $17,465 to build and outfit a new business lab and production room The new lab will be next to the student store in the Bo Town Showcase, a newly renovated common area that highlights the school’s business and agriculture programs, including its robotics and other clubs.
All six high schools in the Klamath County School District offer CTE programs, and the district plans to expand the classes to its junior high schools.
In the city school district, Klamath Union High School is getting a $124,259 grant for its digital media program and a new broadcasting center. The money will be used to create a new television and digital production studio and lab. The lab will also include digital cinema studies.
The program also hopes to attract more students of color to digital media studies and careers. Daniel Stearns, a teacher at Klamath Union, is the project’s director, according to state grant records.
EagleRidge High School is also getting $125,000 for its design of manufacturing technology study program in conjunction with local colleges and businesses.
The state grants are going to 148 schools statewide promoting career and technology education (CTE) efforts. They are part of a state revitalization grant program.
“Now more than ever, helping students prepare for the shift to college, career and beyond is critical,” said Oregon Department of Education Director Colt Gill. “It is exciting to see the expansion of critical programs that align to high-need and high-wage opportunities. We’ve seen the power of CTE to support learner success and economic vitality, and we’re ready for more.”
The state education and labor departments announced the grants on March 9.
“It’s been just great to see schools and students embrace these opportunities to learn real-world, hands on skills they will carry into the future,” said Labor Commissioner Val Hoyle. “It’s important that all students, no matter where they live, get to experience unique CTE opportunities. There is no one way students learn or one path to success.”