Students, teachers and staff at local public schools will soon have the choice of whether or not to wear masks.
The easing of mandatory mask policies by local school districts coincides with Oregon Gov. Kate Brown’s lifting of the state’s mask mandates, effective March. 12.
The Klamath County School District and Klamath Falls City Schools announced new optional mask policies will also go into place March 12.
“The wearing of masks will be optional in the Klamath County School District. This includes all buildings and school buses. Those who wish to continue wearing masks are welcome to do so,” said Glen Szymoniak, superintendent for the county school district, in a statement on the policy change.
“Face masks remain a recommended precautionary measure, especially for those at high risk of contracting COVID-19 and during times when COVID-19 cases are at a high level in the community. However, that decision will rest with families and individuals," he said,
Keith Brown, superintendent for the city schools, made a similar announcement via a newsletter to parents March 4.
“Beginning March 12, 2022, masks will be optional for all KFCS staff and students. We value the health and safety of our entire district and ask that all continue to wash their hands regularly, monitor how they feel and stay home when they are sick,” Brown said in the announcement.
Brown also pressed for students who have been learning at home or have chosen other educational options to return to public school classrooms.
“With the opportunity to attend school in person with less COVID-19 mitigation strategies required by the state we encourage all KFCS families who have children who are not attending school currently to enroll now. The best place for students to grow socially, emotionally and academically is attending school in person,” Brown said. “We will continue providing 2,657 students the opportunity to be successful through our fundamental commitment to meeting each of them where they are.”
Public schools across the country have seen some students shift to home schooling as well as private and charter schools. Other public school students have preferred to learn virtually during the pandemic because of individual or family health concerns.
In the county mask policy announcement, Szymoniak said district quarantine rules will no longer be imposed on those exposed to the coronavirus. “Students and staff who test positive for COVID-19 will still be required to isolate at home for five days,” he said. “Anyone with symptoms of illness should stay home from school or work.”
County schools will keep practicing social distancing of three feet and will continue to provide protective gear for students and staff who request them. The county district has close to 7,000 students.
The county district's governing school board has requested multiple times for local control over mask rules since August, a spokesperson said.
Gov. Brown announced — with California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee (all Democrats) — that they would lift indoor mask mandates and allow local school districts to decide mask policies.
Those changes go into place midnight on Saturday, March 12.
The Oregon Health Authority reports there have been close to 697,000 COVID cases statewide during the pandemic. More than 6,700 deaths have been attributed to the virus, according to the state health agency.
School districts across the country have seen intense debates over COVID mandates, including masks. The debate have seen frustrated and sometimes politically conservative parents and students clashing with school board members over mandates. In other districts, teachers unions and progressive parents and students have pressed for stronger and more aggressive policies during the pandemic.