The May 16 fire at the Klamath County transfer station on Tingley Lane has resulted in the suspension of local recycling and delays in garbage and yard debris services.
Waste Management canceled all collections on Friday due to construction of an alternative transfer location at the county landfill at 801 Old Fort Road. The company asked Friday customers to remove carts from the curb and place them back at the curb on Monday, May 24 – garbage and yard debris only.
For other customers during the week of May 24, garbage and yard debris service may be delayed one day. WM asks residential customers to place carts out on their regular service days and leave them at the curb until collection is complete.
“We are working with the city and county to address issues as quickly as possible,” WM District Manager Ben Hirengen said in a press release. “The best resource for information as conditions change is the WM website. We encourage customers to check wmnorthwest.com for updates.”
Also, until further notice, WM is unable to accept recycling at its drop-off location, 1812 Greensprings Drive.