A local family nurse practitioner is being disciplined by the Oregon State Board of Nursing after repeatedly prescribing controlled substances to a co-worker and their spouse.
Jueth Atigbi-Hansen, of Klamath Falls, also failed to properly document the prescription refills of schedule II controlled substances for three patients on multiple occasions.
During its board meeting on June 16, the OSBN took disciplinary action against Atigbi-Hansen, placing her on a 12-month probation and a 90-day suspension.
Atigbi-Hansen has been a licensed nurse practitioner since 2017. However, public disciplinary records published by the board show that soon after being issued a license — between Dec. 2017 and March 2020 — Atigbi-Hansen prescribed controlled substances on at least 50 occasions to a “physician mentor coworker” with whom she failed to maintain professional boundaries.
The records show that Atigbi-Hansen also prescribed controlled substances, on at least 24 different occasions, to the spouse of the same coworker.
Atigbi-Hansen is also said to have justified providing controlled substances to the coworker based on the coworker’s self-diagnosis.
Between Sept. 2017 and April 2020, Atigbi-Hansen worked at a hospital and was responsible for prescribing schedule II controlled substances. Between Nov. 2017 and Feb. 2020, Atigbi-Hansen was found to have prescribed controlled substances to three patients but failed to document any contact with them.
