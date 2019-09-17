Badger Run Rummage sale, tour Saturday
Annual Badger Run Rummage Sale will be held on a free tour day from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 15993 Homestead Lane, according to a news release.
Funds raised will be used to help wildlife. Items will include pet supplies, housewares, exercise equipment, collector beer steins and sporting goods.
Audubon Feeder Hop Saturday at Running Y
Learning more about neighborhood birds and how to attract them will be the subject of the Klamath Audubon Feeder Hop at 8 a.m. Saturday at the Running Y Ranch Resort & Lodge, according to a news release.
Those attending are encouraged to bring binoculars.