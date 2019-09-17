Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

Badger Run Rummage sale, tour Saturday

Annual Badger Run Rummage Sale will be held on a free tour day from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 15993 Homestead Lane, according to a news release.

Funds raised will be used to help wildlife. Items will include pet supplies, housewares, exercise equipment, collector beer steins and sporting goods.

Audubon Feeder Hop Saturday at Running Y

Learning more about neighborhood birds and how to attract them will be the subject of the Klamath Audubon Feeder Hop at 8 a.m. Saturday at the Running Y Ranch Resort & Lodge, according to a news release.

Those attending are encouraged to bring binoculars.

Tags