Bridge repairs will close Esplanade Ave. lane
The northbound lane of Esplanade Avenue between Spring Street and Michigan Avenue will be closed for bridge repairs this week, according to a City of Klamath Falls news release. The closure will be from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday.
Traffic control, including detour routes, will be in place. For more information about this topic, please call 775-356-0103.
Badger Run to host auction fundraiser Saturday
A Badger Run Live Auction Fundraiser will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at the 9th Street Venue, 829 Klamath Ave., according to a news release.
Businesses and artists have donated items and services for the auction. All proceeds will go to Badger Run Wildlife Rehab to care for the sick, injured and orphaned wildlife of Southern Oregon and Northern California.
Tickets are are $10 in advance by calling 541-891-2052 or $15 at the door. The first 50 tickets sold will receive early admission (5:30 p.m.) plus reserved seating. Admission includes one appetizer plate plus beverage (refills available for purchase). There will also be a no-host bar.
Chuck Hoy will be auctioneer.
Firefighters needed on Modoc National Forest
ALTURAS – The Modoc National Forest is currently advertising entry level wildland firefighter apprentice positions and permanent fulltime wildland fire positions across the Modoc National Forest.
Job announcements and application opportunities are found at www.usajobs.gov. A full list of duty locations, current open vacancies, qualifications and contact information can be found at https://firelibrary.org/trackingdb/?unit=Modoc&load=unit.