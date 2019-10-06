Modoc hemp ordinance workshop Tuesday
A workshop on Modoc County’s hemp ordinance will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8 at the Intermountain Research and Extension Center in Tulelake, according to a news release.
On the agenda is a discussion concerning the county’s Draft Hemp Ordinance.
The center is at 2816 Havlina Road, Tulelake. For more information, call the center at 530-667-5117.
Airport operations manager appointed to board
FAIRBANKS, Alaska — Joe Goetz, operations manager of Crater Lake-Klamath Regional Airport has been named to the board of directors of the Northwest Chapter of the American Association of Airport Executives (AAAE), according to a news release.
Founded in 1971, NWAAAE is an affiliate of AAAE, the world’s largest professional organization representing the men and women who work at commercial and general aviation airports. Key appointments to the chapter’s officers and board of directors were finalized during the 48th Annual Conference held Sept. 23-25 in Fairbanks, Alaska.
Upper Klamath Lake health advisory lifted
The Oregon Health Authority on Friday lifted the recreational use health advisory issued for Upper Klamath Lake, according to a news release.
Water monitoring has confirmed that the level of cyanotoxins (harmful algae toxins) in Upper Klamath Lake are below recreational guideline values for human exposure. However, officials advise recreational visitors to be alert to signs of cyanobacterial (harmful algae) blooms, because blooms can develop and disappear through the season.
For health information or to report an illness, contact the Oregon Health Authority at 971-673-0482.
Chiloquin district conducting prescribed burn
A prescribed underburn along the Sprague River Highway is planned for the next 10 days, conducted by the Chiloquin Ranger District, according to a news release. Favorable weather conditions may create a window of opportunity to treat up to 2,900 acres on the north side of the Sprague River Highway and west of Williamson River Road.
The public is asked to watch for prescribed fire signs, be aware of changing conditions/fire operations and drive safely. Information on conditions is available at the Chiloquin Ranger District, 38500 Highway 97 N. Chiloquin or by calling 541-783-4001. Updates are also available at www.scofmp.org/rx_fire.shtml or inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident.
Bly district conducting prescribed burns
The Bly Ranger District plans to conduct prescribed fire operations starting Sunday Oct. 6, according to a news release.
West Spodue, Juniper and Bly Ridge prescribed fires will be conducted simultaneously over the next 10 days as weather conditions remain favorable, on a combination of up to 2,000 acres.
The treatment area for West Spodue will be conducted north of Spodue Mountain adjacent to forest road 3462. Juniper will be conducted south east side of Barnes Valley. Bly Ridge will be conducted six miles west of Bly.
During prescribed fire operations forest visitors will not be allowed within the treatment area. Information on current conditions is available at the Bly Ranger District, 61100 Hwy 140 East, Bly, by calling 541-219-6504, or visiting www.scofmp.org/rx_fire.shtml or inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident.
Traffic lane closed on Washburn Way
A construction project to install sidewalks and curbing, and to reconfigure travel lanes on Washburn Way, which began July 15, will continue until completion, according to a city of Klamath Falls news release.
The southbound lane on Washburn Way and pedestrian traffic between Applegate and White avenues will remain closed during construction until approximately Oct. 11. Traffic is being routed through the center lane and transitioned into the left lane at Eberlein.
According to the news release, due to safety concerns, the contractor would appreciate parents directing their children to stay out of the construction zone. For more information please call City Development Services at 541-883-5291.