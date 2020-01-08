‘Foster a Future’ Jan. 16 at the libraryA “Foster a Future” foster parent information event will be at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, according to a news release.
Oregon Department of Human Services Foster Home Certifier Anna D’Olivo will show you how you can prepare to help a child in need in Klamath County by becoming a foster parent. A panel of current foster and adoptive parents will be on hand to answer questions.
For more information about this event, call 541-882-8894. For more about how to become a foster parent, see the state’s Department of Human Services website at www.oregon.gov/DHS/CHILDREN/FOSTERCARE/Pages/index.aspx.
BLM plans prescribed fire projects east of CedarvilleCEDARVILLE – Crews from the Bureau of Land Management will burn piles of juniper trees and limbs on public lands east of Cedarville during favorable weather conditions during January, according to a news release.
Burning is planned for the Calcutta Project, a 166-acre area about 15 miles east of Vya, Nev., and the Board Corral Project, a 472-acre site about 18 miles east of Vya. On each burn day, crews expect to cover 20 to 100 acres.
Visitors to the areas could see light smoke for several days after the piles are ignited. BLM crews cut and piled the juniper trees in projects designed to improve range conditions for wildlife and livestock and to reduce hazardous fuels that could feed wildfires. More information, call 530-233-4666.