Share your garden harvest with the food bank
The cold, frosty nights are just around the corner and the Klamath-Lake Counties Food Bank is offering community gardeners a way to make your extra produce count, according to a news release. Gardeners can donate extra produce to the food bank to help feed those in need in Klamath and Lake counties.
It doesn’t matter the quantity, the size or the type of produce you have. The food bank will take anything from bell peppers to zucchini.
So many can benefit from your fruit trees, too. The food bank will take any kind of fruit. They can’t pick the fruit due to insurance stipulations; however, if you can’t pick the fruit yourself, they encourage you to seek out neighborhood kids, church and youth groups as their special service project.
For more information, call Niki Sampson, Klamath-Lake Counties Food Bank executive director at 541-882-1223, or visit klamathfoodbank.org.
Back to school: Get ready to catch the bus
The first day of school for Klamath Falls City and Klamath County School districts students is just around the corner — Tuesday, Sept. 3 — and the districts are preparing student bus schedules.
Schedules for the Klamath Falls City Schools District busing schedules are available at www.kfalls.k12.or.us/transportation.htm.
Route schedules for the Klamath County School District are being prepared and will be available by Friday at https://bit.ly/2PiqaMm.
Farmworker Celebration Day event Sunday
Farmworker Celebration Day will be observed by Oregon Human Development Corporation with food, games, music, entertainment and raffles from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at Wiard Park, according to a news release.