Tulelake Veterans park to host ceremonyTULELAKE — A Veterans Day Ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. Monday in Tulelake Veterans Park, according to a news release.
Included will be the winners of the Tulelake Basin Republican Women Federated essay contest reciting their essays on “What the Flag Means To Me.”
Teachers association to host free workshopA free workshop, “The Whole Performer: Intention and Movement in Musical Performance,” will be held by Oregon Music Teachers Association from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday in First Presbyterian Church at North Sixth and Pine streets, according to a news release.
The guest presenter will be Matt Goodrich, professor of piano at Southern Oregon University.