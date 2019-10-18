Pacific Terrace to close to vehicle traffic on Halloween
On Halloween evening, Oct. 31 from 5:15 to 8:30 p.m., Pacific Terrace will be closed from Melrose Street to Van Ness Ave., according to a City of Klamath Falls news release. This closure is being conducted for the safety of the children while they are trick-or-treating.
The City of Klamath Falls encourages everyone to drive with caution on the side streets and throughout the community on Halloween for the safety of the children and their families.
2020 Catalyze Klamath kicks off with community event
The 2020 Catalyze Klamath challenge will kick off with an informational event from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, at Brevada Brewhouse, 2229 N. Eldorado Ave. No. 6417.
This is a hosted event for students, faculty and community members to learn about the challenge, and for students/alumni to begin to form teams.
The 2020 Challenge will be similar in format to the 2019 event, with teams receiving coaching and technical assistance, as well as participating in a Shark Tech pitch session in March and development of a business plan to commercialize their invention. The winning teams will receive prize money and a package of business supports.
The final competition will be on April 23 at Oregon Tech. For more information, visit www.oit.edu/catalyze.
Financial planning seminars offered Oct. 23, 24
A seminar “Are you Borrowing Trouble Instead of Being Prepared?” will be presented by Edward Jones Financial Adviser Bethany Simpson in-person at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday Oct. 23 at the Fisher Nicholson conference room at 403 Main St., or via WebEx at noon Thursday, Oct 24. Other topics include: “Four signs you may be dealing with a scammer,” “Roth IRA or traditional IRA — Which is right for you?” “One easy thing to do now to protect your estate,” and “Ready to retire but still caring for others?”
The seminars are free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served. Call 541-884-3643 or email Megan.Titus@edwardjones.com to RSVP for either event.
Irrigation district receiving final season orders
Tulelake Irrigation District will shut its system down on Nov. 13, according to a news release.
The district will receive orders through Wednesday, Nov. 6.
Tulelake Irrigation District’s mailing address is PO Box 699, Tulelake, CA 96134. The phone number is 530-667-2249.