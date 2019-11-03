School hosts fall food drive
EagleRidge High School is seeking donations to provide food boxes for students who are in need of food over the long holiday breaks, according to a news release. Both food and money donations are sought. Food donation suggestions include: canned vegetables and fruits, boxed meals, boxed pasta, peanut butter and jelly, bread, juice, fruit snacks, instant oatmeal, canned meats, fresh apples, granola bars, breakfast bars and canned soups.
Donations will be accepted from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. until Nov. 20 at EagleRidge, 667 S. Seventh St. Donation cans are also located at Grocery Outlet and Holiday Market. For more information, call 541-884-7627.
Washburn Way sidewalk project progresses
The City of Klamath Falls construction project on the west side of Washburn Way between Orchard Avenue and Pershing Way to install missing sidewalk, new curbing and travel lane reconfigurations continues, according to a news release.
The southbound right lane on Washburn Way and pedestrian traffic between Eberlein Avenue and Radcliffe Avenue will remain closed during construction until approximately Friday. Traffic is being routed through the center lane and transitioned into the left lane at Eberlein.
Until approximately Nov. 15, there will be closures to pedestrian traffic between Shasta Way and Pershing Way, as well as intermittent southbound right lane closures. The contractor would appreciate parents directing their children to stay out of the construction zone.
For more information, call City Development Services at 541-883-5291.
Junk to art workshop at the library Saturday
An all-ages workshop on how to transform household junk into works of art will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 9, in the Klamath County Library, according to a news release.
Stamp collecting club starting up in Klamath
A stamp collecting club is starting up in Klamath Falls, according to a news release.
The club will meet from 10 a.m. to noon the first Saturday of each month at the South Suburban Library, 3625 Summers Lane. For more information, call John Wetterling at 541-884-1465.