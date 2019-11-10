Pelican Piecemakers silent auction to end
A variety of quilts and decorative hangings created by the Pelican Piecemakers are still up for bid to the highest bidder until Tuesday, Nov. 26 at Greenblade Bakery, according to a news release.
Proceeds from the auction will go go to local charities just in time for the holidays. All the cuddle quilts are professionally quilted and washed and ready to give. Bids will be awarded on Nov. 26, and the quilts can be picked up then or on Nov. 27.
Friends of the Children Potato Sale continues
Friends of the Children is continuing its annual Potato Sale Fundraiser through local businesses, according to a news release. Twenty-pound boxes of premium potatoes from CAL-ORE Produce are being sold for $20 until all boxes are gone.
Friends of the Children is a national nonprofit that impacts generational change by empowering youth who are facing the greatest obstacles, through relationships with professional mentors for 12-plus years.
During the month of November, potatoes can be purchased by stopping at the Friends of the Children Clubhouse Monday through Thursday between 9 a.m. and noon, or at one of these businesses during their regular business hours: Klamath Falls Subaru and Honda, all three branches of Washington Federal Bank, and AmeriTitle. Friends of the Children will also deliver potatoes in and around the Klamath Basin if you are unable to stop by the above locations. Call 541-273-2022 to order potatoes or contact them through facebook.com/friendsklamath.