Washburn project continues, caution urged
The City of Klamath Falls’ construction project on the west side of Washburn Way — between Orchard Avenue and Pershing Way — will continue through mid-September, according to a news release. Drivers are asked to be extra alert for children and school buses as the school session begins next week.
The Washburn Way project includes installation of missing sidewalk, new curbing and travel lane reconfigurations.
Rocky Mountain Construction will continue construction until project completion. The southbound lane on Washburn Way and pedestrian traffic between Orchard Avenue and Darrow Street will remain closed during construction until approximately Sept. 13.
Native artists featured at awareness event
CHILOQUIN — The Second Annual Warr;or Suicide Awareness Event with special guests Native artists Antoine Edward and Oso Curtis presenting a workshop, recording a song and shooting a music video will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. from Friday, Sept. 20, to Sunday, Sept. 22, at goos oLgi gowa at 35601 Choke Cherry Way off Highway 62, according to a news release.
Also included will be games, food, and a raffle.
Get hands-on with science experiments at the library
Join the staff at the Klamath County Library as they perform science experiments on Wednesdays in September. Each week at 4 p.m., the library will have a new messy and fun way to discover, according to a news release.
n Sept. 4: Fun with vinegar and baking soda. Fun with chemistry! Discover how mixing baking soda and vinegar together generates a fizzy, dramatic chemical reaction that recombines into a new substance. Do you know what substance that is? (Hint: it’s the same fizz that’s in soda.)
n Sept. 11: Let’s Perform Some Experiments! Learning the scientific method is way more fun when you get to blow some stuff up and make a big mess in the process.
n Sept. 18: Let’s Make Slime! Mix up a goopy, squishy batch of our favorite non-Newtonian fluid.
n Sept. 25: Escape Room Challenge! Think you’re clever enough to beat our team of puzzle-building mad scientists? Well, let’s just test that hypothesis, shall we?
These activities are recommended for children ages 6 to 12, but all ages are welcome. Registration for these events is not required. Children under 10 should come with a parent or guardian. For more information, call 541-882-8894 or visit the Youth Services desk.