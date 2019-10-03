Learn about voter registration rights at the library
The downtown Klamath County Library's latest "Lay Person Legal" law seminar at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, will cover voter registration rights, according to a news release.
Attendees will get a better understanding of how voter registration works in Oregon and what their rights are for registering as a voter, including their right to register to vote even if you’re currently experiencing homelessness.
Presenter Rochelle Long is the Klamath County Clerk, appointed in May 2017 and elected in 2018. Long has worked for the county for over 16 years, including service with Klamath County’s tax, assessor, finance, IT and clerk’s departments.
No registration is required. For more information, call 541-882-8894.
PRESCRIBED BURN AT BEAR VALLEY
NATIONAL WILDLIFE REFUGE
During the week of October 7, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service plans to conduct a prescribed burn at Bear Valley National Wildlife Refuge. In an effort to lessen future wildfire hazards and enhance forest health, 165 acres of understory vegetation (fuel) will be burned. Operations may take from one to three days with residual smoke visible in the area.
This prescribed burn will be accomplished by a team of trained wildland fire fighters from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, It will occur in a controlled manner under a tight set of prescribed conditions, which minimize impacts to wildlife and the public. The exact day of the burn will depend on having the right weather conditions and proper fine fuel moistures. If these burns cannot be executed during the week of October 7, they will be rescheduled for later in 2019.
Work is currently under way on the City’s Geothermal Mainline Replacement Project located in the alley between Klamath Avenue and Walnut Avenue. During the week October 7th through October 11th, crews will be working in the block between 5th Street and 6th Street and across 5th Street. That alley and the City parking lot adjacent to the alley on the corner of 5th Street will be closed to traffic during construction activities.
Motorists can expect 5th Street between Walnut Avenue and Klamath Avenue to be restricted to 1 lane of traffic beginning Monday, October 7th and will be fully closed through Thursday, October 10th. Parking along 5th Street between Klamath Avenue and Walnut Avenue will also be closed due to the traffic closure.
Safety is everyone’s number one priority. The contractor would appreciate the public’s cooperation to avoid the construction zone.
The City will be updating the public through press releases as the project progresses. For more information please call City Development Services at 541-883-5291.