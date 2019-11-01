Veterans Day parade applications available
The Veterans of Foreign Wars, Klamath Freedom Celebration and Pacific Crest Federal Credit Union are sponsoring the annual Veterans Day Parade Monday, Nov. 11, downtown Klamath Falls, according to a news release.
Participants are asked to assemble on Spring Street between 8:30 and 9:30 a.m. Registrations and parade order will be verified at that time. The parade will start at 10 a.m. and proceed from Spring Street, then along Main Street to Veterans Memorial Park.
A ceremony and a Kingsley Field jet flyover will be provided by the Klamath Falls VFW Post 1383 at 11 a.m. at the park.
Parade applications are available at the Veterans of Foreign Wars 515 Klamath Ave., at www.klamathfc.org in printable and online form, for more information or apps being sent by email, call Doug at 541-281-7094,or Kryssi Heitman at 541- 591-1732.
Deadline for parade apps to be received is Friday Nov. 8 by 5 p.m.