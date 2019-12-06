Pearl Harbor bombing remembrance ceremony SaturdayA ceremony of remembrance of the Dec. 7, 1941 bombing of Pearl Harbor will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7 at Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1383, 515 Klamath Ave., according to a news release.
The event is open to the public.
Bonanza celebrates with Hometown Holiday eventsBONANZA — A Hometown Holiday Celebration, filled with festive events, will be Saturday in Bonanza, according to a news release.
Included will be a light parade at 5 p.m., followed by the park lighting ceremony. Parade applications are still being accepted via email to bonanza97623@gmail.com. Plaques and cash prizes will be awarded for first, second and third place parade winners.
A pie social begins at 5:30 p.m., with free pie for those bringing a nonperishable item, or donating $1, for the food bank. Santa Claus will visit at 6 p.m., with free donuts, hot chocolate and coffee served at the Bonanza Fire Hall.
Holiday bazaars start Friday at the Bonanza Community Center and at the Bonanza School in the gym, and continue Saturday. A craft bazaar will be from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and a Christmas in the Country Crafts Bazaar from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday.
Amputee Support Meeting planned for Dec. 12An Amputee Support Meeting will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, at Sky Lakes Medical Center in the Sky Lakes Dining Area Cafeteria, according to a news release.
For more information and to RSVP, contact Chelsea Toll at 541-281-0494 or cpg1990@gmail.com