Back-to-school backpack giveaway planned
Klamath-Lake Community Action Services and area churches are hosting a back-to-school backpack giveaway, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17 in Linman Hall at the Klamath County Fairgrounds, according to a news release.
The event will include a free lunch, haircuts and children’s activities. All children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
Backpacks for kindergarten through 12th-grade students will be limited to stock on hand.
For more information, contact KLCAS at its new location at 535 Market St., email momentofhopepacks@gmail.com, or call 541-884-2364.
Sky Lakes hosts breastfeeding event Saturday
Sky Lakes Family Birth Center is hosting a free community event to promote, encourage, and support breastfeeding.
The local edition of The Global Big Latch On 2019 begins at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, at Moore Park Marina II Pavilion. Organizers ask that participants arrive by 10 a.m. to sign in and get into position.
In addition to the Global Big Latch On – a synchronized world-wide event beginning at precisely 10:30 a.m. – the Klamath Falls celebration will include educational booths promoting positive health behaviors for families with young children, said Merri Barber, RN, and Katie Walker, RN, infant nutrition specialists at Sky Lakes Family Birth Center and organizers of the local event. The information sharing will be 9 a.m. to noon.
There also will be craft activities for families with infants on a first come, first served basis.
Registration to the free event is encouraged but not required. Call 541-274-6201.