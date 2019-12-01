Gallery’s holiday showcase canceled today
Due to a broken water main outdoors, the Klamath Art Gallery has canceled its Annual Holiday Showcase Open House that was to be on Sunday, and will remain closed until further notice, according to a news release.
High Desert Hospice hosts grief support group
High Desert Hospice’s grief support group is available at 2:30 p.m. Thursdays during December at Glad Tidings Worship Centre at 1007 Pine St., according to a news release.
Pearl Harbor remembrance ceremony Dec. 7
A ceremony of remembrance of the bombing of Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday in Veterans of Foreign Wars at 515 Klamath Ave., according to a news release.
It will be open to the public.
Get your ugly on for this holiday fundraiser
Tis the season to don your ugliest of ugly sweaters and head to Harbor Isles for Klamath’s sixth annual Snowflake Festival Ugly Sweater Run, according to a news release. All proceeds will benefit the Friends of the Children mentoring program.
This snow or shine event, which begins at 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, is for all ages, and pets are encouraged to dress for the occasion. The 5k fun run/walk is a choice of a jolly jog or sprightly stroll through Harbor Isles, 601 Harbor Isles Blvd. The course and festivities begin and finish at Harbor Isles Golf Course with two loops along the lake and golf course. A Kids Dash and Doggie Dress Up are free events. A registration of $25 for the fun run/walk is due by Monday, Dec. 2 to be guaranteed a swag bag. Late registration is $30.
Register at www.TinyURL.com/ugly2019. For more information, call Jenine at 541-281-7212.