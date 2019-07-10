Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

Play area at Kit Carson to close until Friday

Kit Carson Nature Play area will be closed Wednesday evening, July 10, for application of sealant on the wooden structures, according to a City of Klamath Falls news release. The work is being performed by volunteers to help preserve the structures in the area.

Temporary chain link fencing will be installed and remain in place until sealant has cured Friday afternoon on July 12.

Chiloquin community meeting set for Thursday

CHILOQUIN – A meeting of the Chiloquin Community Tourism Action Team will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in Chiloquin Community Center, according to a news release.

Tags