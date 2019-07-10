Play area at Kit Carson to close until Friday
Kit Carson Nature Play area will be closed Wednesday evening, July 10, for application of sealant on the wooden structures, according to a City of Klamath Falls news release. The work is being performed by volunteers to help preserve the structures in the area.
Temporary chain link fencing will be installed and remain in place until sealant has cured Friday afternoon on July 12.
Chiloquin community meeting set for Thursday
CHILOQUIN – A meeting of the Chiloquin Community Tourism Action Team will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in Chiloquin Community Center, according to a news release.